Mifflin Street Block Party porch collapse in Madison

A 27-year-old Glen Allen man was shot and killed as he sat in his car in the Upper West Side of New York City Sunday. Witnesses reported that Ronald Thomas, a Bronx native, was arguing with a woman while he was driving, and then several minutes later a gunman pulled up to the cul-de-sac where he was and opened fire, killing him, according to the New York Daily News. It happened on West 102nd Street near Amsterdam Avenue in the city, according to the newspaper.

GLEN ALLEN, VA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO