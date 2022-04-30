Bucs still giving Rob Gronkowski time to decide on playing in 2022

The Falcons finished 7-10 in their first season under Arthur Smith, an improvement from their 4-12 season in 2020 and an encouraging start to Smith’s tenure. That being said, Atlanta is going to look quite different in 2022. For the first time in 15 years, somebody other than Matt Ryan will be under center for the Falcons in Week 1. Atlanta traded their long-time QB to the Colts in March for Indianapolis’ 3rd-round pick this year. The leading candidate to replace Ryan (at least right away) is Marcus Mariota, who the Falcons signed to a 2-year deal earlier this offseason.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO