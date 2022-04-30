ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Zoo welcomes tallest giraffe in zoo history

By CNN Newsource
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Here's your 'awww' moment of the day --Check out this cutie!. A baby Masai giraffe born...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
tatler.com

Virtually untouched Gilded Age Manhattan mansion goes on sale for $33 million

A Beaux-Arts mansion in New York City, which was built between 1901 and 1903 for the banking heir, sportsman and automobilist, James Franklin Doughty Lanier II, and his socialite wife, Harriet Lanier, has recently gone on sale for $33 million (approx £25 million). Situated in the Murray Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan, the lavish property includes 12 bedrooms, a reception hall, three powder rooms, a private courtyard, and a library.
REAL ESTATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Los Angeles Zoo#The Zoo
Science News

‘The Last Days of the Dinosaurs’ tells a tale of destruction and recovery

Some 66 million years ago, give or take several millennia, a 10-kilometer-wide asteroid slammed into our planet. The impact blasted out an enormous crater and heaved large amounts of material into the atmosphere. Some of the sulfur-rich debris poisoned the sky, unleashing downpours of acid rain. Heat generated by ejecta falling back to Earth ignited wildfires worldwide that blazed for months, if not years. In the wake of the event, as many as 75 percent of all species were wiped out.
SCIENCE
Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

The Inner Lives of Animals

Not very long ago, eagles were rats in America’s public imagination. Despite the bald eagle’s position as a national symbol, the actual bird was widely despised until about the mid-20th century. Before that point, many people treated them like rodents and killed them without discretion—while also unselfconsciously admiring the bird’s likeness on government seals, coins, and memorabilia. In The Bald Eagle, Jack E. Davis offers a twofold biography: He traces the histories of both the emblem and the creature and describes how patriotic pleas for conservation finally allowed their public perception to merge. Most revealing is what he says about American exceptionalism.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
CNET

Google Video Doodle Lets You Get Your Kicks on Route 66

For many Americans, Route 66 holds a special place in their heart, evoking memories of days gone by. The highway, which stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles in its glory days, helped desperate families uprooted by the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression move west in search of a fresh start, earning it the affectionate nickname of the Mother Road.
INTERNET
LiveScience

1,100-year-old 'altar of skulls' found in Mexico cave

The grisly discovery of about 150 human skulls in a cave in Chiapas, Mexico, initially led local police to think they had come across a crime scene when they first inspected the site in 2012. Now, it's clear that these victims didn't die recently; the skulls are pre-Hispanic and date from around A.D. 900 to 1200, and are most likely the victims of sacrificial rituals, new research finds.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy