BEREA — General Manager Andrew Berry insisted the Browns aren't going to panic if the weekend ends without a Baker Mayfield trade materializing. “We’ll feel fine,” Berry said Friday night at team headquarters after Day 2 of the NFL Draft. “It’s something we’ll deal with day to day. The focus is really on the players that we can add to the team, and we’ll deal with that situation as it progresses.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO