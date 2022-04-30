Carlisle have ‘so much scope for improvement’ next season – Paul Simpson

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson’s biggest wish is for the club to be in a stronger position next season after winning their last home game of the League Two campaign 2-1 against Stevenage.

Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra scored within 11 second-half minutes at Brunton Park.

Luke Norris bagged a late penalty, but the Cumbrians held on for a victorious send off to their home fans after a tough season.

“I’m never one for sitting and making bold statement about where we are going to be, but I want it to be better, I want the whole club to be better,” said Simpson.

“There is so much scope for improvement in all areas of the football club. It’s up to myself and the club to work together to try and make things better on and off the grass.

“The supporters will turn up in their numbers if we put on an entertaining product out there.

“I thought we entertained them today. We had two really good goals. It’s something to build on, but that’s all it is.”

Simpson saved the club from a potential relegation to non-league, which was a stark possibility before he returned to Brunton Park in February.

And he is set to stay after revealing he is trying to sell his Derby home. He and wife Jackie, who are currently renting a place off a friend, are hoping to buy a house in the local area.

Simpson added: “Now we’ve got the Stevenage challenge out the way the next challenge is selling the house.

“Me and Jackie really want to be up here, we’ve found a house we really like.

“We just need to get that one sold and go full steam ahead.

“It probably won’t happen until pre-season, but luckily I’ve got a friend who’s letting me rent one up here.”

Stevenage slumped to a second straight defeat and manager Steve Evans said: “It’s a disappointing way to end on our travels.

“I think it’s a game of chances today. They were the better team for the first 20 minutes before we changed our shape.

“But we missed a few chances and then we are poor for 20 minutes and they score a first and then a second.

“It was poor individual play to gift them to two goals. We had to rely on a penalty and then we threw six players up front to try and get something.

“There’s not a lot to say. My talking will be done a week on Monday. We have a long journey home, a huge thank you to the fans who made the trip.

“We really appreciate that, we never forget it. I promise them there will be better journeys next season.”

