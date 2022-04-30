ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

7-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel SPIRE Swim Camp July 10-12

By Gold Medal Mel Stewart
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaeleb Dressel—7-time Olympic gold medalist and world record-holder - is hosting a SPIRE Swim Training Camp July 10-12. Sign up today. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Caeleb Dressel—7-time Olympic gold medalist and world record-holder, is hosting a SPIRE Swim Training Camp. Joining this Olympic superstar will...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Trials: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day 4 Update

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. This post contains the updated scores for the SwimSwam Pick’ems contest on and through day 4 of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. Below, you’ll find two tables, one of which displays the scores from day 4 of the meet, and other of which will show scores from day 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the overall total scores through this point in the meet.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

2022 U.S Trials: Day 4 Finals Preview

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. It’s Day 4 and the penultimate finals session at U.S World Trials. We’ve got the 400 free, the 100 breast, and the 100 back on tap, all of which have some incredibly close races brewing.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Nic Fink Moves to #6 All-Time With 58.37 100 Breaststroke Win

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. 28 year-old Nic Fink just keeps on improving. Last year, he moved to #2 all-time among U.S. swimmer with a 58.50 in the Olympic Trials of the 100 breast before finishing 3rd in the finals. This week, he’d already qualified for the Worlds team with a tie for 1st in the 200 breast, but tonight he won the 100 breast outright, lowering his personal best to 58.37.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Regan Smith Breaks U.S. Open Record With 57.76 100 Back

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. After failing to make the Worlds team in the 200 back, Regan Smith roared back Friday night to win the 100 back. She led the race from start to finish, splitting 28.06/29.70 to go a time of 57.76- making her the first woman under 58 seconds this year.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caeleb Dressel
swimswam.com

Katie Ledecky Snags #1 World Ranking From Ariarne Titmus In The 400 Free

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Katie Ledecky won the women’s 400 free at U.S. Trials Friday night with a time of 3:59.52, qualifying for her third individual event at the FINA World Championships in Budapest this summer. She is the first woman under the four-minute barrier in 2022, and bests Ariarne Titmus‘s mark of 4:00.03 to claim the number one ranking in the world in this event.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Qualification Doubles Leave Tough Medley Relay Choices for US Coaches

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. The United States will face a unique quandary when figuring out its medley relays at the 2022 FINA World Championships due to a handful of swimmers qualifying in multiple 100 meter events. Notably, Claire Curzan is qualified to represent Team USA in the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 100 backstroke, and Torri Huske is qualified to swim the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Friday night’s finals session will give us six more World Championships qualifiers for Team USA. Katie Ledecky is looking to add the 400 free to the 200/800 freestyle events for which she is already qualified, but the battle is on for second place. Leah Smith was almost five seconds faster than Bella Sims in heats, but it should be a closer race in the final. Lilly King is in position to sweep the three breaststroke events; after winning the 200 breast and 50 breast titles this week, she is top seed in the 100 breast tonight with 1:06.20. Kaitlyn Dobler, the NCAA champion in the 100 yard breast, was the only other sub-1:07 this morning. The 100 back could be the most exciting race of the night, with six of the top-10 swimmers in the world so far this season all chasing the title. Regan Smith and Rhyan White both broke 59 seconds in heats, but the field is deep behind them and Katharine Berkoff, Isabelle Stadden, Claire Curzan, and Phoebe Bacon are all contenders.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. International Trials: Day 4 Doubles Ensure Full Rosters All Around

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. For those swims fans (and perhaps even a few writers) who were nervously biting your nails about whether or not the U.S. would bump into roster cap limits, fret no more. A plethora of doubles tonight ensures that the U.S. will have no difficulty fitting all qualified swimmers under the 26 swimmer-per-gender roster cap.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Track And Field#Photography#Sun Tues#Commuter#Age Group#Residential Academy
swimswam.com

Rikako Ikee Swims Her Fastest 100 Freestyle Since Beating Leukemia

LCM (50m) The 2022 Japan Swim/Japanese Swimming Championships continued through day 3, with big guns Yui Ohashi, Rikako Ikee and Tomoru Honda among those collecting more hardware here in Tokyo. For double Olympic champion Ohashi, the 26-year-old took on her bread-and-butter 200m IM event, winning the race in a time...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Bobby Finke Breaks US Open Record in 800 Free

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. In the final heat of the men’s 800 free this evening, Florida’s Bobby Finke smashed Zane Grothe‘s 2018 US Open Record with a 7:43.32, chopping over a full second off Grothe’s record. The defending Olympic champion now sits third in the world this year, behind the German duo of Lukas Martens and Florian Wellbrock.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Trials: Torri Huske, Michael Andrew Out of 200 IM

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Coming into the last day of the 2022 U.S. International Team trials, there is a significant amount of scratches in the 200 IM, 50 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. This comes as no surprise, as most swimmers have already had to go through multiple events on the first four days of the meet, with their fates in regards to international team qualification almost sealed.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

NCAA Champion, Pan Ams Gold Medalist Daniel Carr Announces Retirement

Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NCAA Champion Daniel Carr has announced his retirement from competitive swimming via his Instagram account yesterday. Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Trials Day 5: Finke, Walsh Break U.S. Open Records, Hayes Makes Team

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. The 2022 U.S. International Team Trials have come to a close. Though day 5 proceeded mostly as expected, there were some breakthroughs, particularly in the women’s 200 IM. NCCA swimmers continued to demonstrate their ability to manage the quick turnaround from the NCAA Championships in March, while pros like Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, and Michael Andrew filled out their individual event lineups as expected.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Big Ten Finalist Marie Schobel Transferring to Georgia for 5th Year

Schobel was Penn State's fastest backstroker by a wide margin this past season, taking 6th in the 100 back at the Big Ten Championships and 5th in the 200. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Penn State senior Marie Schobel announced via her Instagram that she will be using her...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy