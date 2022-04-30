ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Allen behind the plate for Athletics on Saturday afternoon

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Athletics catcher Austin Allen is batting sixth in Saturday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec named Boston's starting first baseman on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will man first base after Boston left Franchy Cordero on the bench against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith handling designated hitting duties for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Philies. Smith will make his fifth appearance at designated hitter after Robinson Cano was rested against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Smith to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Max Kepler sitting for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kepler will move to the bench on Saturday with Gilberto Celestino starting in right field. Celestino will bat ninth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock batting third for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pollock will start in left field on Saturday and bat third versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Andrew Vaughn moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.9 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rays' Manuel Margot batting seventh on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Margot will fill the designated hitter role on Saturday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.5 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

What Are the Colts Getting in Alec Pierce?

The Indianapolis Colts came into the draft with a need at receiver, and they took a swing at wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick. Pierce -- who is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds -- was a key cog of a Cincinnati team that crashed the College Football Playoff last season. While he never had elite on-field production -- 52 catches, 884 yards and eight scores as a fourth-year senior -- Pierce tested extremely well at the combine. According to PlayerProfiler, he rates in at least the 90th percentile in 40-yard dash (4.41), speed score, burst score and catch radius.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Luke Maile catching on Sunday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Sunday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Maile will start at catcher after the Guardians left Austin Hedges out of their lineup against right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Maile to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Shane Bieber
NBC Washington

Ryan Ramsey Is First Maryland Pitcher to Toss a Perfect Game Since 1959

Ryan Ramsey tosses Terps' first perfect game since 1959 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It's been over half a century since a pitcher for the University of Maryland baseball pitched a perfect game. However, on Friday night, Ryan Ramsey had everything go his way and became the first Terrapins...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: Will Wan'Dale Robinson Make a First-Year Splash on the Giants?

Wan'Dale Robinson landed with the New York Giants, coming off the board 43rd overall. Robinson started his career as a do-it-all offensive piece for Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky for his third and final season. He busted out as a wideout with the Wildcats, lighting up SEC defenses for 104 catches and 1,334 yards -- both of which were single-season records for Kentucky. He reached pay dirt seven times.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez catching for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 10.4 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge batting second for New York on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Judge will start in right field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Anthony Rizzo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Judge for 13.6 FanDuel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jed Lowrie batting third on Sunday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lowrie will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Cristian Pache moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowrie for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz sitting for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Diaz will move to the bench on Sunday with Harold Ramirez starting at first base. Ramirez will bat fifth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. numberFire's models project Ramirez for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jo Adell batting sixth for Angels on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Adell will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox. Brandon Marsh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adell for 11.3...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alex Verdugo sitting for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Verdugo will move to the bench on Sunday with Jaylin Davis starting in left field. Davis will bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Davis for 9.2...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Why Kenneth Walker III Is a Great Draft Pick for the Seattle Seahawks

Though the Seattle Seahawks were rumored to draft a quarterback with the 40th or 41st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they went with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive end Boye Mofe and then Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker had two decent seasons at Wake Forest in...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia batting seventh for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Garcia will start at second base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Jake Burger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 8.5 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle batting seventh for Miami on Sunday

Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Wendle will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Jesus Aguilar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wendle for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA

