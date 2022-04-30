ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Elkton traffic stop finds stabbing victim

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

ELKTON — A routine traffic stop Friday afternoon led Maryland State Police to the discovery of a stabbing victim.

"Around 5:15 p.m. the officer saw a 2009 vehicle driving erratically on Augustine Herman Highway at Lewis Shore Road," said Elena Russo, MSP spokeswoman. With the vehicle stopped along the road near Elkton, Russo said the deputy had a conversation with the driver and a passenger.

"That's when he realized the passenger was stabbed and requested EMS," she said.

Both the driver and the passenger -- who remained unidentified as of Saturday morning -- were not cooperating with investigators.

"They gave conflicting statements," Russo said.

Police have determined that the the stabbing may have happened at the intersection of Main and Wilson Streets in Cecilton. However, the investigation is ongoing, with both occupants of the vehicle being administered medical aid.

"Both were taken to the hospital," Russo said.

