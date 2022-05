POUND, VA - Imogene Cantrell Sturgill, 94, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Orby L. Cantrell and Janie Cantrell Dotson. She was the former owner of the His & Her Shop in Pound, VA. She loved her family and all of her friends. She liked to socialize, cook and be with them. She was a Past Worthy Matron, Pound Lodge #67, O.E.S., Past Grand ADA, Past President Beta Sigma Phi, Past Member of M.E.C.C. Board of Directors and longtime member of the Pound United Methodist Church. She will be missed by all.

POUND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO