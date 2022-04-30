ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Herro returns to practice, good to go for Game 1

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (illness) back at practice today.

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…1:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

In 3 games against Philly this season, Duncan Robinson: 27.6% from deep

In 4 games, Max Strus: 25% from deep

In 3 games, Tyler Herro: 30% from deep

All of those percentages are well below their regular season numbers. #Sixers11:00 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro did not practice today due to non-Covid illness. Also held out were Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker. – 12:11 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) P.J. Tucker (calf) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bunch of guys did not practice today:

Caleb Martin (ankle)

PJ Tucker (calf)

Kyle Lowry (hamstring)

Jimmy Butler (knee)

Tyler Herro not here with non-Covid illness – 12:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:09 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….

G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden

G2: no Adebayo; no Harden

G3: no Lowry; no Harden

G4: no Embiid, no Harden

The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris

Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere

Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:

Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP736:01 PM

Nick Friedell: Tyler Herro said he is good to go for Game 1 after missing Friday’s practice while dealing with a cold. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 30, 2022

Tim Reynolds: Caleb Martin (right ankle), PJ Tucker (right calf), Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness), Jimmy Butler (knee) did not practice today. Neither did Kyle Lowry. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 29, 2022

Brady Hawk: Heat injury report tomorrow vs Knicks Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin all questionable Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent out @5ReasonsSports -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / March 24, 2022

