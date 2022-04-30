Tyler Herro returns to practice, good to go for Game 1

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (illness) back at practice today.

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

In 3 games against Philly this season, Duncan Robinson: 27.6% from deep

In 4 games, Max Strus: 25% from deep

In 3 games, Tyler Herro: 30% from deep

All of those percentages are well below their regular season numbers. #Sixers – 11:00 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro did not practice today due to non-Covid illness. Also held out were Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker. – 12:11 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) P.J. Tucker (calf) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bunch of guys did not practice today:

Caleb Martin (ankle)

PJ Tucker (calf)

Kyle Lowry (hamstring)

Jimmy Butler (knee)

Tyler Herro not here with non-Covid illness – 12:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:09 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….

G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden

G2: no Adebayo; no Harden

G3: no Lowry; no Harden

G4: no Embiid, no Harden

The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So a total of $55,000 in fines to the Heat today, between the organization, Jimmy Butler, and now Markieff Morris

Jimmy Butler has his focus elsewhere

Bam, Tucker, and others agreeing:

Tyler Herro for 6MOY pic.twitter.com/MozVMCwP73 – 6:01 PM

