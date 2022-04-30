ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard's 5th District...

WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorist Airlifted In Serious South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist had to be airlifted from a serious crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. at Chatsworth and Leektown roads in Bass River, initial reports said. Southstar medical helicopter was en route for the hospital transport, reports said. CHECK...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Video Shows Coyote Attacking Toddler on Huntington Beach

A toddler was hospitalized this week after she was attacked by a coyote in Southern California. According the Orange County Register, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the Huntington Beach Pier. Video shows the child, believed to be between 2 or 3, standing on the beach near two women and another child. Just seconds into the video, the little girl is seen taking a few steps behind one of the women, before the coyote approaches her and attacks. The animal remains on top of the child for about 10 seconds, before it runs away.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Off-Duty Trenton Police Officer Being Called A Hero After Foiling Bank Robbery

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — An off-duty Trenton police officer is being called a hero for foiling a bank robbery. It happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on Brunswick Avenue Tuesday morning. Officer Ja’Neice Worley was working a security detail when a gunman walked in with his face covered, holding a duffle bag. Police say the suspect identified as Samir Queen threatened an employee and demanded money. Officer Worley tackled the gunman and brought him to the ground. With the help of a customer, the officer handcuffed the gunman and waited for on-duty officers to arrive. Officer Worley spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News. “There was a lot of different things going through in my head at that time, but just taking him into custody was the first thing,” Officer Worley said. The police director says he’s planning to honor Officer Worley for her bravery at an award ceremony next month. “What she did the other day is certainly heroic and she’s going to get an award for that for sure,” Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Historic N.J. cemetery destroyed, with ‘headstones piled up’

A historic Quaker cemetery in Burlington County was destroyed earlier this month, and residents say no one is being held accountable. Victor Ramos said he was driving along Route 206 in Mansfield just before Easter when he saw construction equipment tearing through the Old Friends Cemetery, which dates back to pre-Revolutionary times. When he drove by later, the construction equipment was gone and the cemetery was ruined.

