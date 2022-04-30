ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ryan Poles makes second trade of Day 3

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bears have added more picks to their 2022 NFL Draft slate, yet again. Ryan Poles sent the No. 148 pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

2022 NFL Draft: Packers trade back eight spots in fifth round

GREEN BAY – The Packers have traded back in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Green Bay traded the No. 171 overall pick to the Denver Broncos for the No. 179 pick and an extra seventh-rounder, No. 234. The Packers now have four selections in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chargers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nos
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ron Rivera Reacts To Sam Howell’s NFL Draft Slide

Much to the surprise of fans and analysts everywhere, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell slid deep into this year’s NFL draft. Originally expected to come off the board as a second or even late-first-round draft pick, Howell ended up going to the Washington Commanders with the first pick of the fifth round (No. 144).
NFL
ESPN

Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears pick of Jaquan Brisker met with some confusion

With their second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears again picked a defensive player. After drafting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick, the Bears selected Jaquan Brisker, a safety out of Penn State, with their second. While Brisker is a talented player and arguable a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL Draft: Full list of every selection

Three days, seven rounds and 262 picks later, the 2022 NFL Draft officially came to a close in Las Vegas. The annual event kicked off on Thursday with a rare run of defensive players at the start of Round 1. Georgia defensive end Travon Walker went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick before Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson went to the Detroit Lions at No. 2.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC guard Kerwin Walton enters transfer portal

UNC basketball guard Kerwin Walton has entered the transfer portal, announced on Sunday morning. Players have until Sunday at 11:59 pm ET to enter the portal to be eligible for the one-time transfer rule. Walton had announced last week that he was going to be testing the NBA Draft process, aiming to receive feedback for next season. Walton is a rising junior who saw his role dip from his freshman year to his sophomore season. Last year he averaged 3.4 points per game in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 37.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. Walton started just...
NBA
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy