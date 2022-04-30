ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall's husband vows to save her kids from 'unnecessary trauma' following Ant Anstead's custody request

By Lauren Edmonds
 2 days ago

Christina Hall's husband, Josh Hall, spoke out after Ant Anstead requested full custody of their son, Hudson.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

  • Josh Hall defended his wife, Christina Hall, in an Instagram post on Friday.
  • Josh said he would support Christina's three children "in any way I can during their development."
  • Christina's ex, Ant Anstead, filed for full custody of their son, but a judge denied the request.

Josh Hall said he would protect his wife Christina Hall and support her three children a day after her former husband, Ant Anstead, filed for full custody of their son.

Christina, 41, shares 2-year-old Hudson with Anstead and two children with her former husband, Tarek El Moussa: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

"Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all," Josh wrote in a Friday Instagram post . "I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development."

Josh continued that he and Christina "will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

Josh, who married Christina this month , then praised her successful career and parenting skills.

"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does," he wrote. "I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up."

Josh finished the Instagram post by writing he'd "always protect" Christina, adding, "no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn't bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that's the case."

Representatives for Christina did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

On Thursday, Anstead filed an emergency motion for full custody of Hudson. Outlets including People and TMZ reported that Anstead claimed he was the "primary parent" in court filings and accused Christina of spending an average of nine days each month with their son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRKvn_0fPElDkd00
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall in 2019.

Noel Vasquez / Contributor / Getty Images

He also claimed in court documents that Christina put Hudson in "dangerous" situations, including a sunburn so severe it made him cry. Additionally, Anstead claimed in court documents Christina returned Hudson to his home without disclosing her family had COVID.

In a statement to Insider's Samantha Grindell on Thursday, Christina responded to the request by saying Anstead's actions "deeply saddens" her.

"If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," she continued.

That same day, a judge denied Anstead's application because he did not give Christina enough notice and did not provide sufficient evidence that Hudson was in danger, People reported.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

