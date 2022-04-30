ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty, Lee officials set for start of early voting on Monday

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGHG9_0fPEl27t00
Buy Now Early voting in party primary elections starts on Monday and ends May 20 for local, statewide and national elections. File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Over the past several months, political candidates have stumped across the state, participated in forums and debates, and dropped cash on advertising in their efforts to reach out to voters and seek their support.

On Monday, voters will begin to weigh in on local, statewide and federal candidates on the first day of early voting in party primaries ahead of the May 24 primary election. Early voting ends on May 20.

The early voting process also includes two Saturday opportunities for voters, on May 7 and May 14, with Dougherty County also adding May 15 for a Sunday voting opportunity.

Polls will be open on weekdays in Dougherty County from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the RiverFront Resource Center, 125 Pine Ave.

For Lee County voters, the hours are 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. at the election office, located at 100 Starksville Ave. N.

With the election being a party primary, voters will be required to select a Democratic or Republican ballot for partisan races. Any nonpartisan races will be on both parties’ ballots.

“When you enter the polling place, you will be encouraged to look over sample ballots,” Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “(Voters) will be asked to choose their ballot style. By law, in the primary you have to choose your ballot style — that is the party.”

The choice made in the general primary affects a voter’s options in the event of a June runoff in a particular race: Those who select a Republican ballot, for example, cannot weigh in on Democratic races in the runoff round.

With as many as nine candidates in one statewide contest, the odds of a runoff are high.

Voters can check registration status and voting location, review voting history and view sample ballots by visiting https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

One important date for voters to remember is May 13, Nickerson said. That is the last day for absentee ballot applications to be physically in the office in order for them to be accepted.

Those applications may be faxed, mailed or hand-delivered and must have a “wet signature,” not an electronic signature. Applications received after that date will be rejected. Voters will be notified of the rejection, and a postmark of May 13 or prior will not count, only those in the office by that date.

Another election change that will affect a smaller number of voters is the closing of the Palmyra Methodist Church precinct. That precinct has been merged with the nearby Phoebe HealthWorks precinct.

Both Nickerson and Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson say they are in need of more poll workers.

“We were able to meet the need for this May election,” Nickerson said. “We are still definitely looking to get more onboard as we move toward the November election. We need individuals who are retired, who can work with the computers, who can facilitate us with early voting. We’re definitely in search of people like that.”

Poll workers earn an hourly wage with the exception of weekend voting dates.

“We have 68,000 registered voters,” Nickerson said. “That’s what we prepare for. That’s why the need for the workers.”

In Lee County, Johnson said she is not seeing the enthusiasm to work elections there was in the past, and a number of long-time poll workers have dropped out.

“(The election in) 2020 was a lot for some people, and we’ve had some seasoned poll workers who decided it was time to pull back a little bit,” Johnson said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Georgia residents head to the polls as early voting begins

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Early voting is underway across Georgia, with polling places opening up Monday morning. As soon as doors opened at the Buckhead Library, folks filed in to cast their ballots. “Everybody should,” said Don Payne, the first person in line at the polling place. Some are...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, GA
Government
County
Dougherty County, GA
County
Lee County, GA
Dougherty County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. in need of volunteer poll workers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Elections say they are in need of poll workers for this year’s election season. The next election day in Lowndes County is May 24. You have to be at least 16 years old to apply and will need to bring your ID and Social Security card with you.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Local Election#Computers#Advertising#Democratic#Republican
WRDW-TV

Judge curbs Kemp’s fundraising advantage over Abrams

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge has cut back the fundraising advantage incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has held over Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Judge Mark Cohen on Thursday told a special committee to stop raising money for Kemp’s re-election bid until or unless the GOP gubernatorial nomination has been decided.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Georgia debates: Perdue runs on election, Kemp pushes record

After three Republican primary debates in Georgia's governor's race, a few things are clear: Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants the May 24 primary to be about the 2020 election, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp wants the election to be about his record, and when in doubt any Republican should say they're the one to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall.Sunday's debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club was a little different, with candidates Kandiss Taylor, Catherine Davis and Tom Williams included after the two earlier debates featured only Kemp and Perdue. Polls show Perdue significantly behind Kemp, raising...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms

April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed a series of education bills into law including one restricting discussion of race in classrooms. The "Protect Students First Act" broadly restricts how teachers present "divisive concepts" including that the United States is "fundamentally racist" and that an individual by virtue of their race are "inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races" or "bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race."
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Early voting in Georgia underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting is now underway in the Peach State. Several key seats are on the ballot in the City of Columbus and the Muscogee County area. Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson is being challenged by businessman John Anker. Plus several Muscogee County board of education and city council seats are all up for grabs.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Cooling assistance available for some west Georgia residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program is accepting cooling assistance appointments for the 2021-2022 Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program. Residents of Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot counties can make appointments via phone starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Appointments for Muscogee County residents will be online and via phone at 4 p.m. Sunday.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
281
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy