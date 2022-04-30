Dougherty, Lee officials set for start of early voting on Monday

Buy Now Early voting in party primary elections starts on Monday and ends May 20 for local, statewide and national elections. File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Over the past several months, political candidates have stumped across the state, participated in forums and debates, and dropped cash on advertising in their efforts to reach out to voters and seek their support.

On Monday, voters will begin to weigh in on local, statewide and federal candidates on the first day of early voting in party primaries ahead of the May 24 primary election. Early voting ends on May 20.

The early voting process also includes two Saturday opportunities for voters, on May 7 and May 14, with Dougherty County also adding May 15 for a Sunday voting opportunity.

Polls will be open on weekdays in Dougherty County from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the RiverFront Resource Center, 125 Pine Ave.

For Lee County voters, the hours are 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. at the election office, located at 100 Starksville Ave. N.

With the election being a party primary, voters will be required to select a Democratic or Republican ballot for partisan races. Any nonpartisan races will be on both parties’ ballots.

“When you enter the polling place, you will be encouraged to look over sample ballots,” Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “(Voters) will be asked to choose their ballot style. By law, in the primary you have to choose your ballot style — that is the party.”

The choice made in the general primary affects a voter’s options in the event of a June runoff in a particular race: Those who select a Republican ballot, for example, cannot weigh in on Democratic races in the runoff round.

With as many as nine candidates in one statewide contest, the odds of a runoff are high.

Voters can check registration status and voting location, review voting history and view sample ballots by visiting https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

One important date for voters to remember is May 13, Nickerson said. That is the last day for absentee ballot applications to be physically in the office in order for them to be accepted.

Those applications may be faxed, mailed or hand-delivered and must have a “wet signature,” not an electronic signature. Applications received after that date will be rejected. Voters will be notified of the rejection, and a postmark of May 13 or prior will not count, only those in the office by that date.

Another election change that will affect a smaller number of voters is the closing of the Palmyra Methodist Church precinct. That precinct has been merged with the nearby Phoebe HealthWorks precinct.

Both Nickerson and Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson say they are in need of more poll workers.

“We were able to meet the need for this May election,” Nickerson said. “We are still definitely looking to get more onboard as we move toward the November election. We need individuals who are retired, who can work with the computers, who can facilitate us with early voting. We’re definitely in search of people like that.”

Poll workers earn an hourly wage with the exception of weekend voting dates.

“We have 68,000 registered voters,” Nickerson said. “That’s what we prepare for. That’s why the need for the workers.”

In Lee County, Johnson said she is not seeing the enthusiasm to work elections there was in the past, and a number of long-time poll workers have dropped out.

“(The election in) 2020 was a lot for some people, and we’ve had some seasoned poll workers who decided it was time to pull back a little bit,” Johnson said.