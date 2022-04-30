World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump beats Mark Williams in dramatic semi-final - best shots

Sir Mo Farah was non-committal about his plans for the future after being beaten by club runner Ellis Cross on his return to action at the Vitality London 10,000.Farah was racing for the first time since failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last June while battling a foot injury and he was unable to outkick 26-year-old Cross over the final stages.Farah, 39, finished a minute outside his best time on the road set over the same course in 2010, and declined to say whether he will target the World Championships in Eugene in July.Speaking to the BBC, the four-time...

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO