Madison, WI

Thousands of runners pound the pavement in the 2022 Crazylegs Classic

By Tim Elliott
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 40th annual “Crazylegs Classic” was held in Madison Saturday morning to the delight of thousands of cold and wet runners. The weather didn’t exactly cooperate, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the racers who missed out on the event the past two years because of the...

www.nbc15.com

Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
