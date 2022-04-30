ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana de Armas will star in 'Ballerina,' a 'John Wick' spinoff

By Maria Loreto
 2 days ago

Ana de Armas is adding action star to her resume. Following a brief but impactful role in the last James Bond film, “ No Time To Die, ” de Armas has signed on to “ Ballerina ,” an extension of the “ John Wick ” universe that was confirmed this past week at CinemaCon.

“Ballerina” is scheduled to start shooting this summer. The film will be directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten , who’s worked on “ John Wick 4: Parabellum .” “Ballerina” follows the simple yet effective beats laid out by the John Wick franchise, following an assassin out for revenge against the people who killed her family. Her character has already had an appearance on the John Wick universe, played by a young ballerina in training to become an assassin. At CinemaCon, it was confirmed that the film would begin production in the summer.

The “John Wick” movies are incredibly succesful, earning critical and audience acclaim. The first film, released in 2014, revitalized a genre of action films known for their simple stories and elaborate stunts, those that allow their lead actors to shine and show off a skill set that can’t be pulled off by any type of performer.

Ana de Armas has several projects in the works. She’s currently shooting “ The Gray Man ” and “ Ghosted alongside Chris Evans , and will soon start shooting “Ballerina.” This year, “ Blonde ” will also be released, a role that will likely get her recognition come awards season. “Blonde” is an adaptation of a fictionalized biography of Marilyn Monroe. De Armas will play Monroe, with the story tracking her meteoric rise to success, her marriages and her death.

