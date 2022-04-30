ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy

North Platte Post
 3 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack an Omaha arena Saturday for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s...

Neb. notable destinations to light up red for National Travel and Tourism Week

LINCOLN, Neb.-Officially proclaimed National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, the annual celebration showcases the contributions of the tourism industry to the state’s and nation’s economy. Celebrated May 1-7, Nebraska Tourism is working with notable tourism destinations to light up red each night. Destinations lighting up include Chimney Rock, Golden Spike Tower, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, Lincoln Children’s Zoo (sign) and Lauritzen Gardens (Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory).
Mutual of Omaha envisions a potential second office tower

Omahans eventually could see a second Mutual of Omaha downtown office structure, perhaps up to 20 stories high, on the city block east of the current library site where the insurance mammoth plans to build its corporate headquarters. Details on what specifically would occupy that 1.7 acres are to be...
3M Announces $58M Expansion in Nebraska

VALLEY, Neb. – 3M on Monday announced a $58 million investment in Valley, Nebraska, to expand respiratory and hearing protection products. The 80,000-square-foot expansion will create around 50 new jobs at the facility. As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

