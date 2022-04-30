ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid secures La Liga title with fifth straight win

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhUfJ_0fPEj35200
Real Madrid celebrate after winning La Liga title. Just Pictures

Real Madrid are the champions of Spain for the 35th time after securing La Liga title Saturday with a 4-0 win against Espanyol. With the win, Real Madrid is 17 points ahead of second-place Sevilla with only four matches left for each.

In the dominant victory that secured the title, Rodrygo scored twice in the first half, and Real Madrid got goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema in the second half. Benzema's goal was his 42nd of the season and his 26th in La Liga play. No other player has more than 15 La Liga goals this season.

The 4-0 win Saturday avenged one of only three losses this season for Real Madrid. In October, Espanyol won, 2-1, and Real Madrid later lost matches to Getafe and Barcelona.

Real Madrid is the all-time leader in Spanish champions with 35, nine more than second-place Barcelona.

Manchester City currently leads Real Madrid 4-3 after the first leg of a Champions League semifinal. Real Madrid is the all-time leader in Champions League titles with 13.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Nearly Made History With A Rare Batting Feat

The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night in the series opener at Busch Stadium, busting out for eight runs to back up Dakota Hudson, who fired six shutout innings. The Cardinals won by a final of 8-3 and improved to 11-7 on the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Karim Benzema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#La Liga#Espanyol#Espn#Espnfc#Spanish#Real Madrid 4 3
Yardbarker

Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After Getting Eliminated

The Jazz were the best team in the NBA last season (during the regular season) but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. This year, they regressed in the standings during the regular season and in their playoff performance. Therefore, some may start to question...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for roles in Mets melee

Busch Stadium saw some fireworks not related to the final score of Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals when the benches and bullpens cleared after New York's Yoan Lopez threw an up-and-in pitch toward St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the eighth inning after J.D. Davis of the Mets was plunked in the foot in the top half of that same frame.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James Considering Not Signing Contract Extension with LA

LeBron James knows what he wants, whether it is playing with his son Bronny James in the future, or finding a way to win another championship. There is a lot for the superstar to think about with next year being his 20th season. With that said, does that mean James will choose to stay in Los Angeles longer to battle it out for the Lakers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers take Kenny Pickett, the first quarterback of the 2022 NFL Draft

The drought on quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft ended at No. 20 overall when the Pittsburgh Steelers took hometown hero Kenny Pickett in the first round. Pickett, 23, was a Heisman Trophy finalist after finishing his senior season at Pittsburgh with 4,319 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. With Pickett leading the way, the Pitt Panthers reached the Peach Bowl, although Pickett elected not to play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former player who loves Barcelona vows to boycott their games if they sign Chelsea misfit

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has made it clear he wouldn’t welcome the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at Barcelona. The pundit admits he’s a big fan of Barca‘s style of play, but says he would refuse to watch their games anymore if they brought in Lukaku to play up front, as he can’t pass and his style of play would be all wrong for the Catalan giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy