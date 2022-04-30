Real Madrid secures La Liga title with fifth straight win

Real Madrid celebrate after winning La Liga title. Just Pictures

Real Madrid are the champions of Spain for the 35th time after securing La Liga title Saturday with a 4-0 win against Espanyol. With the win, Real Madrid is 17 points ahead of second-place Sevilla with only four matches left for each.

In the dominant victory that secured the title, Rodrygo scored twice in the first half, and Real Madrid got goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema in the second half. Benzema's goal was his 42nd of the season and his 26th in La Liga play. No other player has more than 15 La Liga goals this season.

The 4-0 win Saturday avenged one of only three losses this season for Real Madrid. In October, Espanyol won, 2-1, and Real Madrid later lost matches to Getafe and Barcelona.

Real Madrid is the all-time leader in Spanish champions with 35, nine more than second-place Barcelona.

Manchester City currently leads Real Madrid 4-3 after the first leg of a Champions League semifinal. Real Madrid is the all-time leader in Champions League titles with 13.