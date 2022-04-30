ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Khalil Shakir NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' WR

By BR NFL Scouting Department
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

— Good route-runner who can operate from the slot and outside. Consistently gets his depth and understands how to use leverage to win. — Stays friendly to the QB after breaking and doesn't drift upfield on routes at all depths. Has an understanding for soft spots in zone coverage....

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Kyle Brandt Crushed Announcing Buffalo Bills Draft Pick

The Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia were in the spotlight during the 3rd round of the NFL draft on Friday night as a special guest announced the Bills' draft pick. From the NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt has been a vocal supporter of the Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia and was chosen to read off you the Bills drafted in the 3rd round of the NFL draft.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Associated Press

Josh Allen’s presence felt during Bills draft weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s presence is apparent no matter where you turn in Buffalo these days. The NFL draft this weekend was no different. While Allen spent Friday night watching the NHL Buffalo Sabres’ season finale in a suite with several teammates, including first-round pick Kaiir Elam, the quarterback’s influence was felt a 20-minute drive away at the Bills’ headquarters.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expert Grades of the Buffalo Bills 2022 Draft Class

Well, the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. How are we feeling about things Bills Mafia?. 8 players were selected over the weekend in Las Vegas and added to the Bills 2022 roster. The team addressed the need at CB, added RB depth, and bulked up the WR corps. Plus, they drafted the "Punt God" which is a win in and of itself.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jaquan Brisker NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' S

— Smart player who shows instincts and awareness for the game. — Excellent in the box. Shoots gaps and holds up very well when taking on linemen. — Has very good burst when blitzing and the flexibility to bend on the edge. — Does a great job of tracking the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Bleacher Report

Bailey Zappe NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' QB

— Very good accuracy. Can change arm angles to throw with touch. — Shows a very good understanding of the concepts being run. Consistently operates on time and throws with anticipation. Has calm eyes and progresses. — Very good accuracy on short and intermediate throws. Gets the ball out early...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Troy Andersen NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' LB

— Great frame. Tall, long build that has been filled out well. — Great speed. Legit sideline-to-sideline ability. — Good vision and trigger outside the tackles. Kills perimeter runs and screens. — Flashes the ability to slip blocks in space with length and quickness. — Versatile athlete. Formerly converted from...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Matthew Butler NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' DL

— Powerful hands. Plays with a good punch. — Uses his length effectively to pry open gaps. Can split double teams. — Does well to cross face against blocks in the run game. Effective arm over move. — Good leverage. Comes off the ball low and maintains a square base.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Nfl Draft#Hips#American Football#Scouting Report#Statistics 12 G#Avg#Boise State
Bleacher Report

Brandon Smith NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' LB

— Very good speed. Can play sideline-to-sideline and cover down the field. — Thick frame with long arms. Ideal build for the position. — Flashes of great strength when taking on blocks. — Good eyes and spacing in zone coverage. Squeezes windows and rallies downhill when QB triggers. — Comfortable...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Skyy Moore Drafted by Chiefs: Kansas City's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Another wide receiver is off the board. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Western Michigan's Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Friday. Here is a look at where the 21-year-old will fit into his new team's depth chart as a rookie:. WR 1:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Alec Pierce NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' WR

— Good height, size and length as an outside receiver. — Very good overall athlete with body control and explosive jumping ability. — Legit weapon in the red zone. Has very good catching range and can consistently high-point throws and adjust for back-shoulder throws. — Aligned outside and in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy