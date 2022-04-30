ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's focused on football, ready to 'grind'

By Jordan Raanan
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Kayvon Thibodeaux seems to understand the pre-draft process is over. As one of the newest players on the New York Giants, his focus is no longer on where he will be drafted or building his brand. It's about playing football. The fifth overall pick in...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
WBKO

Malone Selected by Atlanta Falcons in Third Round of NFL Draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone heard his name called by his hometown team Friday in the 2022 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round with the 82nd overall pick. Malone is WKU’s first NFL Draft pick...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The New York Giants#American Football
ESPN

Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Kayvon Thibodeaux News

Kayvon Thibodeaux would very much like to wear the jersey number he did at Oregon — No. 5 — with the New York Giants, but it’s currently spoken for. Kicker Graham Gano has owned the number since signing with the Giants in 2020, but did briefly negotiate with safety Jabrill Peppers last year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Tuscaloosa News

Who needs Mel Kiper? Alabama football's Brian Robinson Jr. sees patience pay off in NFL Draft

DESTIN, Fla. – On a massive, 85-inch flatscreen, Mel Kiper barked with his expertise on the fate of roughly 200 college football players who were still waiting on the call of a lifetime. The second round of the 2022 NFL Draft was well underway Friday night when Brian Robinson Jr., with the vast majority of a lengthy wait still ahead of him, snapped all the tension in the room with a single thought. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

UCLA's Thompson-Robinson has plenty he wants to accomplish

LOS ANGELES --  Dorian Thompson-Robinson is back for one more season at UCLA, even though many encouraged him to declare for the NFL draft. The fifth-year quarterback would have been a midround pick in this year's class. But Thompson-Robinson cited getting his degree, along with trying to wrap up some unfinished business this upcoming season, as reasons for sticking around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Hinton signs as an undrafted free agent

The former five-star recruit is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The Johns Creek, Georgia native is hoping to prove the doubters wrong. Christopher Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Christopher Hinton was in the class of 2019, along with Daxton Hill, and both of them declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

This Date in Baseball

1927  Brooklyns Jesse Barnes defeated his brother Virgil Barnes for a 7-6 victory over the New York Giants. It was the first matchup of pitching brothers in major league history. 1936  Joe DiMaggio made his major league debut for the New York Yankees and had three hits in...
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Bayern Munich to face Manchester City at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. --  Lambeau Field will host a soccer match for the first time in its storied history July 23 when Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off in an exhibition. The event is being billed as the USA Cup and is part of FC Bayern Munichs summer tour, which also includes a July 20 match with D.C. United in Washington. Manchester City will face Club America on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy