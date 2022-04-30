ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bailey Zappe Drafted by Patriots: New England's Updated Depth Chart After Round 4

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The New England Patriots reshuffled their quarterback room a bit by selecting Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe with the 137th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Don't worry, be Zappe.<br><br>Patriots select <a href="https://twitter.com/baileyzappe04?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@baileyzappe04</a> with the 137th overall pick. <a href="https://t.co/VkhV4KKUHq">pic.twitter.com/VkhV4KKUHq</a>. Mac Jones will head into...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft results: Patriots draft RB Kevin Harris in Round 6

The New England Patriots are taking a chance on another running back late in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pats selected South Carolina running back Kevin Harris with the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon. Perry: Why did the Patriots draft a quarterback in the fourth...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Baileyzappe04#Href Https T Co#Hilltoppers#Fbs
Bleacher Report

Troy Andersen NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' LB

— Great frame. Tall, long build that has been filled out well. — Great speed. Legit sideline-to-sideline ability. — Good vision and trigger outside the tackles. Kills perimeter runs and screens. — Flashes the ability to slip blocks in space with length and quickness. — Versatile athlete. Formerly converted from...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jaquan Brisker NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' S

— Smart player who shows instincts and awareness for the game. — Excellent in the box. Shoots gaps and holds up very well when taking on linemen. — Has very good burst when blitzing and the flexibility to bend on the edge. — Does a great job of tracking the...
Bleacher Report

Bo Melton NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' WR

— Good burst with the ball in his hands. Gets the most out of gadget plays. Flashes some explosive-play ability after the catch. — Tough and willing to scrap with larger defenders when blocking. — Adequate hands as a pass-catcher. — Valuable special teams player in college. NEGATIVES. — Average...
Bleacher Report

Matthew Butler NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' DL

— Powerful hands. Plays with a good punch. — Uses his length effectively to pry open gaps. Can split double teams. — Does well to cross face against blocks in the run game. Effective arm over move. — Good leverage. Comes off the ball low and maintains a square base.
Bleacher Report

Spencer Burford NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' OT

— Agile mover with light feet and impressive twitch and burst out of his stance. — Above-average quickness to redirect laterally on the move with the alertness to locate, line up and connect on targets at the second level on climbs, screens and pulls. — Shows good strike location in...
Bleacher Report

Damarri Mathis NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' CB

— Physical player who looks to disrupt the receiver's route and timing. — Strong, secure tackler. He delivers a blow that gets the ball carrier down. — Performs best in short-to-medium range in pass game. — Shows good vision in zone with eyes on the quarterback. NEGATIVES. — One-speed runner...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Alec Pierce NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' WR

— Good height, size and length as an outside receiver. — Very good overall athlete with body control and explosive jumping ability. — Legit weapon in the red zone. Has very good catching range and can consistently high-point throws and adjust for back-shoulder throws. — Aligned outside and in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Undrafted Free Agents 2022: Latest Rumors on Top Prospects Available

The NFL draft may be over, but roster construction is not. With 90 roster spots available for training camp and a target of 53 for the start of next season, front offices didn't stop working after this weekend's seven rounds. Following the final pick of the 2022 draft, the free-agent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy