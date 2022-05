On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO