On Friday night, former Wisconsin Badger linebacker Leo Chenal was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 103rd overall pick. Chenal was arguably one of the best linebackers in the country for the Badgers last season and was the highest-graded Wisconsin pass-rusher by Pro Football Focus since 2016. The AP Second-Team All-American recorded 96 total tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in his final season with the Badgers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO