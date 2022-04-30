ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Farm Fest in Anniston

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Farm Fest event by Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC at 4128 Choctaw St, Anniston, AL 36206. This will be the grand opening event! Come and shop at the new nursery location along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more! Alabama Animal Company will be present pony rides and more. Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC is an Aquaponics farm and garden center in Anniston, Alabama.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Calhoun County Journal

2022 Downtown Market Opening Day in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 come enjoy all the offerings of the 2022 Downtown Market! This event is hosted by the Anniston Downtown Market and held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub and is open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Find farm-fresh strawberries, all-natural raw honey, eggs, poultry, baked goods, canned goods, vegetable plant starters, cut flowers, handcrafted soaps and jewelry; Free Mother’s Day craft for kids; Live music; and more!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 visit the Optimist Park for a Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Cycling Club at Optimist Park. Strawberry Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. The park behind 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272.
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

Whole Foods closing 2 Alabama stores

Whole Foods Market is closing its stores in Montgomery and Mobile. The company will be closing six locations in all around the country, including in Chicago, Tarzana, Calif. and Brookline, Mass., according to an announcement. There was no timetable for when the stores will close. “As we continue to position...
MOBILE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Fling 2022 Calhoun County Fair

The Calhoun County Fair Spring will be held April 26 – 30, 2022! Join for rides, games, food, and family fun! Midway rides by James Gang Amusements!Located at the Calhoun County Ag Center4500 Bynum Leatherwood RoadAnniston, AL 36206Gates open at 6PM nightly! Prices and special nightly events are listed below:
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Cinco De Bike-o At The Darkhorse

On Thursday, May 5th, 2022 join a Cinco De Bike-o night at the Darkhorse Saloon at 7:00 pm. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers come out to. 1113 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201. Join them at the Darkhorse for Bike Night on Cinco De Mayo! The Darkhorse Saloon is family owned and family run! Military and Veterans welcome! Stop in for some of the best drink specials in Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Here’s the book on a legendary Alabama barbecue joint

Van Sykes, one of the legends of Alabama barbecue, has just published a new book about the history of Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q, the venerable Bessemer barbecue joint founded by his late father and mother. Sykes will be signing copies of the book, “From The Pit To The Plate,” at the...
BESSEMER, AL
Catfish 100.1

The Best French Fries In West Alabama Are At…..

I'm talking about the absolute BEST. What do you think?. According to uproxx.com and yelp.com, they have been ranked. I rarely agree with lists like these but what do you say?. Please let me know what you think by tapping our app below. Can you imagine life without french fries?...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Henry County Daily Herald

Calling all novices and casual players for Charity Croquet Tournament

The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism in Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Family Fun Day

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm come out and enjoy the new attractions at the Weaver city park. At 11:00am the city of Weaver will have the official ribbon cutting for the Disc Golf course and Splash Pad. They invite all to enjoy great food courtesy of Chef T’s. They will have Kona Ice serving up some sweet treats. They will also be hosting a disc golf tournament. Howell Event and Party Services will be bringing out some inflatables and games as well. Prizes will be given out and they look forward a great day for all ages.
WEAVER, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville Grotto

The Huntsville area is home to more than 240 caves, and more are always being discovered. "It's something you don't see anywhere else," said Huntsville Grotto Member Becky Williams. "My boyfriend took me on a surprise trip to a cave, and after that we fell in love with it." Caving...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Kronospan to Invest $46.5 Million in Oxford

The City of Oxford, AL along with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council announced an additional $46.5 million investment by Kronospan. Tuesday night the Oxford City Council approved tax abatements for the non-educational portion on new equipment to enhance their production capabilities, building modifications, and a wastewater treatment plant. In addition, ten new jobs will be created. EDC Executive Director Don Hopper says, “I believe any time a company chooses to expand in Calhoun County, that is the greatest compliment we can receive. We are proud that Kronospan continues to grow here in Oxford.”
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

3 new license plates available in Alabama

Fans of the World Games will soon be able to have their own distinctive license plate. The Alabama Department of Revenue will begin selling World Games 2022 license plates on May 1. The license plates – white with a colorful World Games logo on the side – will cost an addition $50 with the net proceeds used to support the event. The World Games are planned for July 7-17, bringing more than 300 athletes representing 100 countries to complete in 33 different sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Your Guide to … Sectional Track

Here is everything you need to know about the AHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Sectionals involving teams in and around Calhoun County at various locations Friday and Saturday. Editor’s Note: Each class in a section will qualify the top five performances meeting qualifying standards for each event. Also, qualifying will be the next four best performances (wild cards) meeting qualifying standards from all four sections per class event. If any of the top five finishers in a section event do not meet the qualifying standards, additional wild cards that meet qualifying standards in that event may be selected from the other sections in that class. A maximum of 24 may qualify for each state meet event. Wild card ties for running events will be broken by reading times to the thousandths of a second and for field events by using the standard procedure based on misses or attempts. In all relays, the top three teams from each section, plus four wild cards will qualify. Only 16 teams will qualify instead of 24.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Kiwanis Car Show in Oxford

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm come out to the Kiwanis Car Show at 330 Park Pl, Oxford, AL 36203. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, and food trucks. All proceeds will go to local charities and scholarships. Things to do for the entire family! The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama serving the children of the world. The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama meets every Thursday at the Oxford Civic Center at 12:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Venom Championship Wrestling in Anniston Postponed

UPDATE: Rescheduled to June 4th. On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm come out to the Norwood Hodges Community Center3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207 for Venom Championship Wrestling. This will be A huge night of Professional Wrestling!! $15 for front row, $10 general tickets, $8 advance tickets. Children 6 and under are free. Doors open at 6:30 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

