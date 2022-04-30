Farm Fest in Anniston

Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Farm Fest event by Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC at 4128 Choctaw St, Anniston, AL 36206. This will be the grand opening event! Come and shop at the new nursery location along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more! Alabama Animal Company will be present pony rides and more. Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC is an Aquaponics farm and garden center in Anniston, Alabama.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

