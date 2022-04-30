ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs select Georgia punter Jake Camarda

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OceZU_0fPEiBAE00
Jake Camarda averaged an impressive 46.7 yards per punt during his senior season with national champion Georgia. [ BUTCH DILL | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — Say this about the Bucs: they aren’t afraid to use draft picks in an effort to improve their kicking game.

After watching Bradley Pinion suffer through the worst season of his career, the Bucs used their second fourth-round pick in Saturday’s NFL draft (133 overall) to select Georgia punter Jake Camarda.

It likely means the Bucs plan to move on from Pinion, who had a career-worst 42.5-yard average last season and was due to earn $2.9 million in non-guaranteed salary in 2022. Pinion also tried to play through an upper leg injury last season.

Camarda averaged an impressive 46.7 yards per punt during his senior season with the national champion Bulldogs. He also punt on a show with his athleticism at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.56 40-yard dash. That time was tops among punters and faster than nine running backs and nine wide receivers at the combine, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Camarda, however, has been known to misfire on a few punts under pressure, so his adjustment to the NFL bears watching.

The Bucs have two other punters on the roster: Pinion and Sterling Hofrichter, the former Armwood High School star.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht has proven he’s not afraid to spend draft capital on specialists.

He used a second-round pick in 2016 on Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo, who lasted only one season after going 22-of-31 on field-goal tries as a rookie and lost his job the next year to Nick Foles.

The Bucs used a fifth-round pick on Utah kicker Matt Gay in 2019. Like Aguayo, he only lasted one season after making 27-of-35 field-goal attempts as a rookie (77.1 percent). However, Gay won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season and made the winning field goal to beat the Bucs in the NFC division playoff game.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs trade their first-round pick to the Jaguars

TAMPA — As draft parties go, it was all pomp and no circumstance. The Bucs held a gathering at Raymond James Stadium, then sent fans home unfulfilled Thursday night after trading their first-round pick, 27th overall, to Jacksonville for the Jaguars’ first pick in the second (33), fourth (106) and sixth rounds (180).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Bradley Junction, FL
State
Utah State
FanSided

Buccaneers steal athletic monster on Day Three of 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers fans may not like that the team had to give up a 2023 pick to bring him in, but they are going to love the upside of Zyon McCollum. When the news came out that the Buccaneers gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick to get back into the fifth round, a sense of panic ran through the mind of some fans.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punter#Bucs#American Football#Armwood High School
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy