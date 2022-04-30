‘Right To Repair’ Bill Heads To Colorado Governor’s Desk

By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill which allows Coloradans in wheelchairs the ability to repair their own devices is on its way to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. The bill passed out of the Senate earlier this week, and made its final hurdle in the House.

“This is a quality of life issue,” said Danny Katz, CoPIRG Executive Director. “No one should be left with only one option for repair, especially when that option has a track record of stranding people without access to mobility.”

If the governor signs the bill, it will be the first of its kind in the country.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd first reported on the bill earlier this month.

The bill requires manufacturers to provide parts, tools, manuals and diagnostics so anyone can repair the device. The bill was born out of a need for faster repairs.

One man said it took him two months to get a new battery for his chair.

Manufacturers and suppliers opposed the bill saying powered wheelchairs are FDA approved medical devices.

“It really is a very complex medical device, and so someone without the training, somebody that might be a good mechanic we believe can’t do, shouldn’t do these more complex repairs,” said Don Crayback, Executive Director of the National Coalition for Assisted and Rehab Technology.