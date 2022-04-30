ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is currently on track to be Seahawks' 2022 QB: 'He leads the charge'

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks entered Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft without addressing the quarterback position, even after dealing Russell Wilson to the Broncos at the start of the offseason. That's not for a lack of interest in this year's QB prospects, with general manager John Schneider telling reporters Friday the club...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Saturday Night

After taking Liberty star Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans’ quarterback room became a bit crowded. The AFC South franchise released a veteran quarterback on Saturday night, as a result. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have released veteran quarterback...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Seahawks draft picks 2022: All of Seattle’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

One of the biggest moves this NFL offseason came when the Seattle Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback. One week after head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, the QB was acquired by the Denver Broncos. Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks including 2022 first, second and fifth-round picks from Denver in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. As a result, the Seahawks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Chiefs’ Newest WR

On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their receiving corps by drafting Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore with the 54th pick. Shortly after the pick was made, Moore had the following message for Patrick Mahomes: “What’s good my boy.”. Mahomes didn’t wait very long to reply to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll gives telling statement on Seahawks QB situation

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to conclude on Saturday, and one of the more shocking topics of conversation is the Seattle Seahawks not taking a quarterback within the first five rounds of the draft. The team made one of the bigger moves of the NFL offseason to date, trading...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

From center to fast wideout, Broncos add depth for QB Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson's newest teammates include a center-in-waiting, a defensive end who grew up watching the quarterback play at Wisconsin and a potential fishing buddy who also just so happens to be a blazing returner/wide receiver. There was nothing fishy about this draft for the Denver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens' having record six fourth-round picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players his time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Seahawks Are Lukewarm On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

At this point, is anyone going to trade for Baker Mayfield?. According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are “lukewarm” on the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they might not have much...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy