Memphis, TN

Firefighters welcome back ‘Her-O Day’ with Girl Scouts

By Marcus Hunter
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning at the Chester Anderson Training Center, young girls were getting first-hand training on what it is like to be a firefighter on MFD’s sixth annual Her-O Day.

Nearly 150 girls from different Girl Scout groups around the Metro area about fire and emergency service careers along with how to interact with firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers.

“It’s pretty cool,” Adriana Alexander said. “You are learning new things, and you get to know what is a full environment of a fireman.”

Fire director Gina Sweat is the first female to hold that position in the history of Memphis. She said it is important for young girls to see firsthand that they can have a career with the fire department.

“When I was a little girl, I had no idea that little girls could be firefighters,” Sweat said. “So we believe if she can see it, she can be it.”

For a lot of the girls participating in the program, one of their favorite things to do is what the firefighters do, including scaling a wall. They also learned about search and rescue dogs, first aid, how to use a fire hose, safely ride on a fire engine and to put on gear.

“It’s pretty hot when you put it on, but when you are used to it, it might be quicker,” Alexander said. “They say you got to do it in one minute.”

Mayor Jim Strickland was there to welcome the event back after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now they can experience it and really realize that they can do this,” he said. “They can save people’s lives.”

