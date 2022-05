This year’s dates for the AV Fair and Alfalfa Festival were announced, with the events having been canceled over the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The last two years have certainly been a roller coaster ride,” said AV Fair and Event Center Board of Directors President, Drew Mercy. “Being forced to cancel the annual Fair for the past two years created a slew of challenges, but it also created a time to reflect, a season of change, and a chance to create new opportunities.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO