Joe Joyce, Joseph Parker Set For Heavyweight Showdown In July

Championship boxing is ready to return to Sin City yet again. This weekend, all eyes are on undefeated champions Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez as they face off in the squared circle of truth for the unified super featherweight title. In one corner, there is Valdez, an undefeated Mexican champion with a veteran team that has helped propel the careers of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jesse “Bam” Rodriquez. In the other corner, there is Stevenson, a Newark native who has the backing of WBC Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford. Together, Valdez and Stevenson bring their skills and fan bases together for one of the best fights that could be made in the sport this year. Who will win? If you know, put some money down, grab some food, turn on your TV and get ready for a show!

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO