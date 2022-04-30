ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Joe Joyce, Joseph Parker Set For Heavyweight Showdown In July

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heavyweight contenders Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce have reportedly ironed out the preliminary details for a showdown in July. Boxing promoter Frank Warren shared the news in London last weekend in the lead up to Tyson Fury’s most recent defense of his WBC Heavyweight Championship. “These two giants...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Showtime Sets Undercard For Gervonta Davis, Rolando Romero Bout

The undercard has been set for Showtime’s pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 28, 2022. Leading the way, seasoned veteran Erislandy Lara will share the ring with Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in 12-round middleweight bout. Lara is looking to continue his winning ways after knocking out Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in 80 seconds last this year. His opponent, O’Sullivan, is also a seasoned veteran with fights against Jamie Mungia, Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford waiting for Errol Spence to begin negotiations

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he doesn’t want a tune-up fight to get ready for the undisputed welterweight match against unified three-belt champion Errol Spence Jr. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) states that he’s ready for Team Spence to contact his management to get the ball rolling. The...
CRAWFORD, NE
FOX Sports

Stevenson outpoints Valdez in dominating win, takes WBC belt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — WBO champion Shakur Stevenson handed Oscar Valdez the first loss of his career Saturday night in a junior lightweight championship bout. Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs), who won by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109), took Valdez’s WBC belt with the victory. What started out as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Video Preview: Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2

Coming up on May 14th, in a bout that will be broadcast on Showtime, the unified IBf/WBC/WBA junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo will square off in a rematch against WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano. Their first bout ended in a draw, so this will be the second time these two will have battled for the undisputed crown at 154. Who will win the rematch for undisputed supremacy in the 154 pound weight class?
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

How To Watch: Shakur Stevenson, Oscar Valdez Go To War In Sin City

Championship boxing is ready to return to Sin City yet again. This weekend, all eyes are on undefeated champions Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez as they face off in the squared circle of truth for the unified super featherweight title. In one corner, there is Valdez, an undefeated Mexican champion with a veteran team that has helped propel the careers of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jesse “Bam” Rodriquez. In the other corner, there is Stevenson, a Newark native who has the backing of WBC Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford. Together, Valdez and Stevenson bring their skills and fan bases together for one of the best fights that could be made in the sport this year. Who will win? If you know, put some money down, grab some food, turn on your TV and get ready for a show!
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Espn
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight this weekend?

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez goes in pursuit of another world title this Saturday, as the Mexican superstar takes on the unbeaten Dmitry Bivol.In his last outing, Canelo stopped Caleb Plant to become the first fighter in the four-belt era to reign as undisputed super-middleweight champion – and the first undisputed title holder in Mexico’s history.Now, the 31-year-old returns to light-heavyweight, where he dethroned Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO belt in 2019, to take on WBA champion Bivol.The Russian, also 31, enters this bout unbeaten at 19-0 with 11 knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, Canelo has a professional record of 57-1-2...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn rejects $1m win from Jake Paul bet following Katie Taylor victory over Amanda Serrano

Eddie Hearn has rejected Jake Paul’s $1 million bet winnings after Katie Taylor’s victory over Amanda Serrano on Saturday night.Taylor clinched a unanimous decision victory over Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York as she retained her undisputed lightweight status.Prior to the fight, Serrano’s promoter Paul bet Taylor’s representative Hearn $1m as the pair were both overwhelmingly convinced their fighter would win.Yet in the aftermath of Taylor’s triumph, Hearn called for Paul to give the sum of money to charity instead.Speaking to iFL TV, he said: “He can keep it, give it to charity. We agreed beforehand, because it...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade injured, May 21st fight against Zach Parker postponed

By Dan Ambrose: Former two-division world champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade has suffered a right shoulder injury, resulting in his May 21st fight against super middleweight Zach Parker needing to be rescheduled. According to ESPN, the 34-year-old Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) will have an MRI on his injured...
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy