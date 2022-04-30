ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Rested Celtics brace for physical Bucks in Game 1

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346GyS_0fPEfnyZ00

The Milwaukee Bucks are the defending NBA champions but the Boston Celtics are healthier, more rested and have home-court advantage heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday.

This series appears to be about as even as it could be, with both teams posting the same record in the regular season (51-31). The Celtics and Bucks each won at home to split their four-game season series.

The Bucks fell from the No. 2 to No. 3 seed and lost home-court advantage in this series on the last day of the regular season. Milwaukee elected to rest its starters in a setback to Cleveland, while Boston ascended in the standings by beating Memphis in the finale.

“They have every right to do what they please,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “If that means that they thought by (resting starters), they didn’t need home-court against us or weren’t too worried about us, that’s fine. We’ll go out and we will play our game and let our game do the talking and see where it leads us.”

Boston’s defense did a lot of talking in the team’s first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics dispatched the Nets on Monday, while Milwaukee ended its first-round series versus Chicago on Wednesday with a 116-100 victory in Game 5.

The Bucks lost forward Khris Middleton to a sprained MCL in Game 2 on April 20. He’ll miss the beginning and perhaps all of this series.

The Celtics, who contained Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the perimeter in their first-round series, now face a frontcourt comprised of 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo, 7-foot Brook Lopez and 6-10 Bobby Portis.

“They’re a bigger team, so it’s probably going to be a more physical match-up,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. “They pose different challenges than Brooklyn does.”

It’s going to fall on the Celtics’ team defense to try to slow down Antetokounmpo, the league’s second-leading scorer in the regular season (29.9 points per game). He also averages 11.6 rebounds per contest.

“We all know what Giannis is capable of, what he’s doing and what he’s going to try to do,” said Smart, the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“He makes it really tough because of how aggressive he is and how he can get in the lane to not only create for himself, but create for those other guys.”

Tatum averaged 29.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in the first round.

“We’ve got to win with defense,” Antetokounmpo said. “We don’t know how many points we’re going to score with Khris being out.”

The games in this series figure to be lower scoring than the ones in the season series. The Celtics won by an average score of 119.5-108.0 in Boston and the Bucks won by an average score of 122.0-117.0 in Milwaukee.

“Their bigs are all big and smart and have high defensive IQs,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said of the Celtics. “And obviously Marcus Smart has been recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year and a lot of respect for him and how he impacts the game, including keeping people out of the paint.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s savage 10-word message to Ja Morant after clutch block, steal

Stephen Curry let everyone hear it after he locked down Ja Morant at crunch time in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. With the Warriors up 117-116 and just a little over 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Morant attacked the basket for what could have been the game-winning shot for the Grizzlies. However, Curry was waiting near the rim and made sure to stop the superstar guard from giving Memphis the lead with a clutch block that led to a steal.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Cleveland, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
FOX Sports

Confident Celtics feel ready for challenge of Giannis, Bucks

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics’ sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs underscored one thing about Boston's late-season rise to the top tier of the NBA's Eastern Conference: it was no fluke. Leaning on the defensive brand cultivated under rookie coach Ime Udoka...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Video: Draymond Green’s Reaction To Ejection Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors suffered a setback in Sunday’s second-round opener against the Memphis Grizzlies when Draymond Green got tossed for a Flagrant 2 foul. Late in the second quarter of the Game 1 contest, Green grabbed Brandon Clarke by the jersey and dragged him down to stop an easy dunk. While the Warriors forward appeared to try and protect Clarke from a harsh fall, the officials still ejected him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBC Sports

Giannis makes history for Bucks despite poor shooting vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics may rue the day they let the Milwaukee Bucks waltz into TD Garden and win comfortably in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, given just how poorly Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the ball. Of course, Giannis found other ways to affect the game for the Bucks, a...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy