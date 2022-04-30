ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys select Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson with No. 129 pick

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3rus_0fPEfEHG00

Over the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys focused on the biggest holes on their team. Ending Day 2, they went with a wide receiver to boost the weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The trend continued into Day 3, as Dallas started the day with another offensive piece. This time, it’s Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson was a first-team all-Big Ten player in 2021 and now he’ll be the tight end to spell Dalton Schultz for the Cowboys. The Wisconsin product was consistent during his four years in college with over 300 receiving yards each year. Ferguson’s mix of impressive catching skills and willingness to block will make him a solid backup for Dallas following the release of Blake Jarwin.

From The Athletic’s Dane Brugler:

A three-year starter at Wisconsin, Ferguson was primarily an inline tight end in head coach Paul Chryst’s offense. The grandson of Wisconsin legendary head coach Barry Alvarez, he was a model of consistency for the Badgers, catching 30-plus passes in four consecutive seasons (only draftable tight end in this class who can stay that). Ferguson has natural tracking skills and works well with bodies around him, registering only one drop on 61 targets in 2021. However, he is a onespeed runner and doesn’t have burst out of his breaks or a pull-away gear to scare defenses as a pass-catcher. He has the mentality needed for blocking duties, but his average play strength and technique will be more pronounced in the NFL. Overall, Ferguson doesn’t have much style, but he has substance because of his above average ball skills and competitiveness as a blocker. He has the upside to be an NFL team’s No. 2 tight end.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Barry Alvarez
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Athletic#Badgers
WHIO Dayton

Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys' latest second-round pick with an off-field issue, drafted Friday night just a few days after owner Jerry Jones said he was getting more conservative about such choices. The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th...
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to know about EDGE Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions are continuing to build up their defense and make the lives of the NFC North quarterback a living nightmare. Using the selection acquired in the Minnesota Vikings trade, the Lions double down on edge rushers by selecting Kentucky’s Josh Paschal. Paschal is a high-character, smart individual...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy