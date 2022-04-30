Cowboys select Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson with No. 129 pick

Over the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys focused on the biggest holes on their team. Ending Day 2, they went with a wide receiver to boost the weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The trend continued into Day 3, as Dallas started the day with another offensive piece. This time, it’s Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson was a first-team all-Big Ten player in 2021 and now he’ll be the tight end to spell Dalton Schultz for the Cowboys. The Wisconsin product was consistent during his four years in college with over 300 receiving yards each year. Ferguson’s mix of impressive catching skills and willingness to block will make him a solid backup for Dallas following the release of Blake Jarwin.

From The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: