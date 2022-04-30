Cowboys select Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson with No. 129 pick
Over the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys focused on the biggest holes on their team. Ending Day 2, they went with a wide receiver to boost the weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott.
The trend continued into Day 3, as Dallas started the day with another offensive piece. This time, it’s Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.
Ferguson was a first-team all-Big Ten player in 2021 and now he’ll be the tight end to spell Dalton Schultz for the Cowboys. The Wisconsin product was consistent during his four years in college with over 300 receiving yards each year. Ferguson’s mix of impressive catching skills and willingness to block will make him a solid backup for Dallas following the release of Blake Jarwin.
From The Athletic’s Dane Brugler:
A three-year starter at Wisconsin, Ferguson was primarily an inline tight end in head coach Paul Chryst’s offense. The grandson of Wisconsin legendary head coach Barry Alvarez, he was a model of consistency for the Badgers, catching 30-plus passes in four consecutive seasons (only draftable tight end in this class who can stay that). Ferguson has natural tracking skills and works well with bodies around him, registering only one drop on 61 targets in 2021. However, he is a onespeed runner and doesn’t have burst out of his breaks or a pull-away gear to scare defenses as a pass-catcher. He has the mentality needed for blocking duties, but his average play strength and technique will be more pronounced in the NFL. Overall, Ferguson doesn’t have much style, but he has substance because of his above average ball skills and competitiveness as a blocker. He has the upside to be an NFL team’s No. 2 tight end.
