ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Diesel fuel soars above gas prices

By Nathan Bomey
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gap between the prices of diesel and regular gasoline has reached an all-time high. Why it matters: The escalating price of diesel fuel is contributing...

www.axios.com

Comments / 81

john smith
1d ago

everybody can thank Biden as fuel prices skyrocket so does everything we buy and it gonna get alot worse Trump warned us and now Biden got in office with rigged election where all paying for it dearly now where all suffering under Biden and Democraps

Reply(12)
58
Larry Guthrie
1d ago

simple inflate prices with high fuel costs then increase gas prices so consumers can't afford to drive to work and presto you have a collapsed economy and all Democrats are happy

Reply
31
Lealand Sherman
1d ago

it's all about control and forcing people to do what the controllers want, like electric cars when they don't have the infrastructure for that.

Reply
17
Related
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Diesel supplies dwindle, some buyers shut out

The market for diesel fuel is in dire straits with thin inventories and fewer options to hedge. Diesel supply is over 20% below the average for this time of year because of the ban of Russian diesel and reduced global diesel refining capacity due to climate change concerns. Airlines are already facing sharply higher fuel costs and manufacturers and shippers must be prepared for a period of extreme supply tightness.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Diesel Fuel#Jet Fuel#Ukraine#Russian
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Why every American should care that diesel prices are surging across the country

Gasoline prices are increasing almost daily, pinching the wallets and pocketbooks of nearly all Americans with cars. However, as bad as that news is, diesel prices are surging even more across the country. Today’s truckstop retail diesel prices hit a new record of $5.32/gallon. Since February 1st, national truckstop diesel prices have increased by $1.57/gallon. For an owner-operator whose truck gets 6.5 miles per gallon, this equates to a cost increase of $0.24 per mile.
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

A new tidal turbine generates as much power as 12 solar panels

A Canadian renewable energies company dubbed Idenergie has unveiled a new hydrokinetic design turbine that harnesses power from flowing water and converts it to electricity. With countries looking to switch away from fossil fuels, there is a need to develop means to tap into renewable energy sources. While solar panels and wind turbines have been put to the task in most use cases, both systems have limitations when it comes to power generation. While power output from wind turbines is highly dependent on wind speeds, solar panels are effectively non-generative for almost half a day. A turbine placed in water flow can generate power continuously, whether day or night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
87K+
Followers
40K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy