Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Football: Sam Howell drafted by Washington Commanders

By Nick Delahanty
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sliding into the fifth round of the NFL Draft, former UNC Football standout Sam Howell finally has a new home in Washington. We had to wait a lot longer than anticipated, but Sam Howell has officially been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former UNC football standout...

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
