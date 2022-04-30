ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Proposed Chicago ethics ordinance could help prevent City Hall corruption, BGA says

By Tyra Whitney
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w29tb_0fPEen5C00

A new ethics ordinance could help fight corruption at Chicago's City Hall.

The planned ordinance was introduced at last Wednesday's Chicago City Council meeting by 43rd Ward Ald. Michele Smith, the chair of the Committee on Ethics and Government Oversight.

If adopted, the ordinance would make substantial additions to the city's ethics laws, including a number of changes supported and recommended by the Better Government Association.

It would increase penalties to try and prevent any sort of corruption happening in City Hall, according to Bryan Zarou, the BGA's Director of Policy.

"It would tighten up the rules on patronage hires and nepotism," Zarou said. "It would also bar former alderman from acting as lobbyist and lobbying on the city council floor. Which we've seen some do."

The BGA's policy team, which operates independently of its investigative newsroom, recommends passage of the bill as a step forward in the effort to enhance ethics in city government.

This is an important step forward for accountability and transparency," said Zarou. "At a time when multiple sitting members of City Council are under indictment, Ald. Smith deserves credit for moving the ball forward on reform. We look forward to this ordinance receiving a hearing in the Committee on Ethics, and we hope members of City Council will see the benefit of these much-needed reforms and advance a robust bill to City Council for passage."

You can read the full ordinance and BGA article
here .

Comments / 11

Related
Block Club Chicago

Alderman’s Push To Expand Private Lot Booting Gets The Boot

IRVING PARK — An effort to expand the rights of private booting companies to operate freely in all 50 wards was shot down at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) introduced an ordinance Wednesday that would have granted towing companies permission to expand their private booting practice to lots across the city. Currently the practice is only allowed in 34 wards. It was co-sponsored by Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Square Neighbors Rally For Affordable Housing Proposal Amid Parking-Fueled Debate: ‘The Community Is Ready’

LINCOLN SQUARE — Residents held a demonstration Saturday afternoon in an ongoing battle over an affordable housing proposal near the Brown Line. Dozens joined a “Build Housing Now” rally to support a project for 51 low-cost apartments in the city-owned parking lot at 4715 N. Western Ave., across from the Western Avenue station.
LINCOLN, IL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Chicago City Council#Corruption#Bga
Law & Crime

‘This Is a Solemn Occasion’: Georgia Voters Fight to Disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene from Ballot, Citing 14th Amendment Bar on ‘Insurrection’

Georgia voters fought on Friday to disqualify Donald Trump loyalist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from office, days after a federal judge refused to block such a challenge on constitutional grounds. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the non-profit group Free Speech for People has gone on...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
FloridaDaily

House Ethics Committee Investigating John Rutherford

The U.S. House Ethics Committee is investigating U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., who sits on the committee. The leaders of the committee–U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., who chairs it and U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., who leads Republicans on it–released a joint statement on Thursday. “Pursuant to House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy