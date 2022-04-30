ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

SFGate
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard's...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Ross
Daily Voice

Motorist Airlifted In Serious South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist had to be airlifted from a serious crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. at Chatsworth and Leektown roads in Bass River, initial reports said. Southstar medical helicopter was en route for the hospital transport, reports said. CHECK...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Two found dead after car goes into ocean at Pescadero Beach

PESCADERO (BCN) Two people were found dead after a car plunged into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire officials said Saturday morning. The Coast Guard has resumed the search for a third victim, Cal Fire officials said on social media. Police and fire agencies including Cal Fire San...
PESCADERO, CA
SFGate

He planned a treasure hunt for the ages — until he went missing

Let’s start at journey’s end. Some adventures exact a terrible cost. It’s the last Sunday in January. More than 300 guests walk single file into the Arcata Community Center in far North California. Some wear blazers with sneakers, and some wear gingham dresses with muddy hiking boots. They patiently wait their turn and then sign their names into the guest book.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware River#Us Coast Guard#Dolphin#Ap#The Coast Guard#Coast Guard Air Station
SFGate

Navy still mum about extent of vandalism on USS Texas

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The Navy is still mum about the extent of vandalism aboard the USS Texas a month after the incident took place while the submarine was undergoing maintenance at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to...
KITTERY, ME
SFGate

Scores wait in Florida heat for days outside ICE facility

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Members of central Florida's congressional delegation want to know why scores of people, including small children, are having to wait outside for days in order to get appointments with federal immigration officials due to delays at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Orlando. During...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Police Report Female Pedestrian Dies In Collision On I-680

SAN JOSE (BCN) A female pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in San Jose on Interstate Highway 680, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The collision was reported at 6:36 p.m. on the highway near Capitol Avenue. The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said, and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy