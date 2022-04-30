ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Mother Charged With Abandoning Daughter Who Spent Nine Days Inside Impounded Car

Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing County prosecutors on Friday charged a 45-year-old woman with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, accusing her of leaving her adult daughter with disabilities alone inside her impounded car for nine days in February. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Claudine Williams, who suffers from...

Donna Haney
1d ago

Oh but the tow Companies are responsible! Part of thier job is to make sure no one is in the vehicle! It is against State Law to tow a vehicle with someone in it.. Big safety issue!

Winnie Snider
1d ago

shocking to say the least , that poor girl , prayers she's in a good home to care for her health and needs for the future, and can you tell me what state pays a mother that amount of money to care for disabled adults , that's a lot of money and yet homeless it's unreal .

jeff pickner
1d ago

sounds like it's not only a failure of the mother but the government in not keeping an eye on the endangered person and allowing them to be in this situation

