8 things to know about Bills second-round pick James Cook

The Buffalo Bills decided to add to their backfield with their second-round pick after trading down twice the round at the 2022 NFL draft.

Eventually, Georgia running back James Cook ended up in Buffalo. He will add another layer to the team’s attack.

With that, here are eight things to know about Cook:

NFL ties

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Cook’s name is known. And not because of its simplistic nature. His brother is Dalvin Cook, All-Pro running back for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings will visit Buffalo during the 2022 season.

Champion

Georgia running back James Cook News Joshua L Jones

In 2021, Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns at Georgia. He played in 15 games, with the final one being the game that helped him take home a national title.

Pass-catch specialist

James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Above we left out Cook’s other stats just to make a point. He can carry the ball, but Cook can really catch it, too. He had 67 receptions for 730 yards and six receiving touchdowns in college. According to Pro Football Focus, on 68 carry catchable passes, Cook only dropped one.

We knew there was interest

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with running back James Cook (4) after scoring a touchdown. News Joshua L Jones

The Bills taking Cook is not a shocking pick. Sometimes we do not know who a team could be interested in prior to the draft. In terms of Buffalo and Cook, we did find out he had a pre-draft visit with the team.

By comparison, Kaiir Elam, the Bills’ first-round pick, we had no idea about a visit.

Cook knows Motor

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cook is a South Florida native. Same area as current Bills running back Devin Singletary. After being picked by Buffalo, Cook commented he has worked out with Singletary during the offseason already.

The Giants were interested

= Bulldogs running back James Cook Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants took Joe Scheon and Brian Daboll from the Bills this offseason. Evidently, those two studied up on Cook when arriving in New York… and probably while they were still in Buffalo.

According to Giants Wire, New York was interested in Cook. The Bills were just too fast.

Pulled out of Senior Bowl

Georgia running back James Cook (4) News Joshua L Jones

Cook was originally scheduled to take part in the Senior Bowl. He then pulled out of it.

Why? Her explained to UGASports.com:

“I’m going to [improve] it (his 40-yard time),” Cook said. “But I didn’t pull out of the Senior Bowl just because of my 40. I pulled out of the Senior Bowl because I felt like everybody had seen me play at the highest level—and I won a national championship, and I played a lot of football. So, I felt like I’d showcase my talent at the combine.”

Sibling rivalry

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4)Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the combine, Cook had a little fun with his older brother. James beat Dalvin’s 40-yard dash time.

Bragging rights ensued:

Both brothers were also second-round picks at the draft… but Dalvin went higher in the round: the 41st pick.