Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz).

Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.

In doing so, Philadelphia parted ways with the Nos. 15, 124, 162, and 166 picks to the Texans to move up two spots where it selected Davis.

Moments later after the Chargers used the No. 17 overall pick on Zion Johnson, the Eagles shook up the draft, trading picks No. 18 overall, and a third-round pick (101) to the Tennessee Titans for star wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

That trade left Philadelphia with four picks remaining in the draft and the idea was that Howie Roseman might try to acquire more picks on Day 3.

The Eagles now appear content to exit the draft with five or six players because of a historically strong undrafted free-agent class that could see several big names looking for a training camp home.

Recent undrafted free agents who’ve game action with Philadelphia include Corey Clement, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Kayode Awosika, Joe Ostman, Jack Stoll, Brett Toth, Greg Ward, Marvin Wilson, T.J. Edwards, and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who originally signed with the Bills.

