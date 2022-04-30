ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft grades: Washington Commanders pick QB Sam Howell at No. 144 overall

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the No. 144 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have selected quarterback Sam Howell out of UNC. Throughout the pre-draft process, Howell has been one of the more intriguing prospects to follow. Entering the season, he was projected to be a top-10 pick, but his stock...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Dotson's draft night included texting Wentz, FaceTiming Parsons

Jahan Dotson was streaming Game 6 of the Phoenix Suns-New Orleans Pelicans playoff series Thursday night when he got the call from Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. That phone conversation was the first of many for the wide receiver that evening. Shortly after Dotson -- who Washington selected 16th overall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Sam Howell
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Unc#American Football#Washington Commanders#The Tar Heels
Yardbarker

Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Hicksville native Garrett Crall headed to Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Fla. (WANE) – After going undrafted this past weekend, Hicksville High School graduate Garrett Crall has been signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins. A former walk-on at the University of Wyoming, Crall heads to Miami as one as one of the most productive pass-rushers in recent Wyoming history. The six-foot-five, 240-pound […]
LARAMIE, WY
FOX Sports

New Raiders regime pleased with first draft process

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First-time general manager Dave Ziegler and new coach Josh McDaniels wrapped up their first draft believing the Las Vegas Raiders helped themselves up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage by strengthening their offensive and defensive lines. Of their six picks in the.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Some numbers (and an all-undrafted team) from the 2022 NFL Draft

Some recruit and conference numbers from the 2022 NFL Draft, encompassing all seven rounds, plus an All-Undrafted Team that would be quite formidable. + There were 262 draftees this year. The recruiting breakdown: 107 were three-star prospects, 82 were four-star recruits, 42 were unranked, 20 were five-star prospects and 11 were two-star recruits. That means there were a combined 102 four- and five-star prospects – or 39 percent. That’s roughly the same percentage as three-star prospects (41 percent). Some context: FBS schools generally have signed about 2,800 players each year (that number seems likely to go down a bit, considering the importance of the transfer portal in roster management the past two seasons). There generally are about 32 five-star prospects annually, meaning less than 1.5 percent of the players signed annually are five-star guys. Generally, there are about 350 or so four-star prospects annually, which means the great bulk of players who sign with colleges each season — about 85 percent — are two- or three-star recruits.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy