ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Fire Force Season 3 Reportedly in Production

By Nobelle Borines
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is little doubt that the entire fandom has been waiting for updates on Fire Force Season 3 for some time now. But is it possible that some good news is finally coming soon? A new leak suggests that the third season of the anime is currently in production and will...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Manga Sales Skyrockets Following Anime Debut

The rise of Spy x Family to fame continues in both television and print as the sales of the manga where the anime adaptation is based on skyrockets and reaches a new all-time high record because of the popularity that the series is having right now as it cements itself to be one of the best in this year’s line-up.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Force#Corruption
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Latest ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Confirms Debut From a New Marvel Team

When the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser included a glimpse of the back of Patrick Stewart’s head, along with a bunch of ominous figures holding court over some kind of interdimensional tribunal, a lot of Marvel fans (and our own YouTube channel) predicted that the film would introduce the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati is a group of some of the world’s most powerful heroes — Professor X, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Black Panther, Reed Richards and Dr Strange in its original incarnation — who band together in secret to protect their world and later to prevent invasions from other dimensions.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Announces New Manga

The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular characters introduced over the course of the history of Star Wars, even though he has yet to appear in any movies featuring a universe that took place in a galaxy far, far away. With Marvel Comics looking to release a new adaptation of the Disney+ series, it seems that Mando and Grogu are also set to receive a manga adaptation of their own, retelling the story of the first season of the popular television series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Bubble: Director Tetsuro Araki and Producer Genki Kawamura Talk New Original Film

Netflix has been greatly increasing their anime licensing and production, and this had resulted in a number of unique looking new anime series and feature films. One of the most exciting new film projects was the subtly titled Bubble, which has a name that belies just how much has been packed into it. Featuring a massive team full of some of the most prominent anime and manga talents such as director Tetsuro Araki, character designer Takeshi Obata, scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi, composer Hiroyuki Sawano and more, the new original film seeks to make an impact in all sorts of ways when it drops on Netflx.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Bridgerton Season 3 is About Which Sibling?

Bridgerton became a guilty pleasure for millions of viewers during the covid-19 pandemic, and the trend continues, with Bridgerton Season 2 becoming Netflix's most watched series. That being the case, it came as no surprise that the period drama has been renewed for another season. But which sibling will Bridgerton Season 3 be about?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Bubble Movie Based on a Manga or is it an Original Anime?

It’s not very often you see a big, hyped anime film released around the world at the same time as it’s released in Japan. Given that, and the incredible list of staff associated with the project, you can understand why fans are so excited to see Bubble! The unique story and style have many fans wondering if the Bubble movie is based on a manga, or is it an original anime.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Shooting Stars Episode 4 Recap: Gong Tae Sung Sees Oh Han Byul Getting Asked To Date Do Soo Hyeok

Shooting Stars episode 4 unveils the love triangle that is finally developing between Oh Han Byul, Gong Tae Sung, and a Starforce Entertainment employee. The new tvN drama features Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae. It tells the story of Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung), the head of an entertainment agency’s PR team, who meets her greatest nemesis, Kim Young Dae’s Gong Tae Sung.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Episode 5 Preview Teases Loid vs Yor Showdown

The fourth episode of Spy x Family has just been released but fans are already hyped up for next week's episode. After all, the preview for Spy x Family Episode 5 has been revealed and it teases what appears to be an epic showdown between Loid and Yor Forger!. In...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Episode 4 Teases Loid Discovering Anya's Secret Power

Spy x Family Episode 4 is finally here and as expected, fans were in for a wholesome yet action-packed episode featuring the Forgers. But did the fourth episode also reveal something to Loid Forger? Did the master spy Twilight finally realize that his adopted daughter Anya Forger can read minds?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Coming to Netflix in May 2022?

In February 2021, Netflix officially renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season shortly after its January 22, 2021 release date, and Abigail Cowen is expected to reprise her role as Bloom Peters, a 16-year-old fire fairy who attends the magical school of Alfea. The fantasy series held the top spot in Netflix's U.S. Top 10 list for multiple days even though the first season was short with just six 50-minute episodes, so its renewal was not surprising at all.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Unlikely To Get China Release Following Online Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Hopes that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness would break the curse of Marvel movies not being released in China may now be dashed. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer has made waves on local social media over a scene in the opening bit of the sequel where a newspaper kiosk bears the Chinese characters for The Epoch Times, an international multi-language newspaper and media company which opposes the Chinese Communist Party. We understand that Doctor Strange 2 has been submitted to the Chinese authorities for review, and that a release has not yet been nixed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Insiders Call B.S. on ‘Tokyo Vice’ Backstory

In the mid-2000s, after about a decade of reporting in Japan, American journalist Jake Adelstein came upon a story that would change the trajectory of his life and career. Adelstein discovered that four major figures in yakuza organizations —Japan’s crime syndicates — had traveled to UCLA Medical Center to receive liver transplants. The most prominent was Tadamasa Goto, head of a notorious yakuza gang called Goto-gumi, who was able to gain entry into the U.S. only after pledging to provide information to the FBI about the yakuza and their cross-border financial operations. The news was especially explosive as it appeared the...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 16 Development Update Shared by Producer

A new Final Fantasy XVI development update has been shared by producer Naoki Yoshida that indicates the latest and greatest video game in the long-running Final Fantasy series is "in the final stages of development" now. This comes from a translated comment Yoshida made in Uniqlo's UT magazine in support of the launch of the company's Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT Collection.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy