ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina House OKs bill requiring doctors to tell women about unproven method to stop abortions

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3rTt_0fPEd6N700

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has approved a bill that would require doctors to tell women who seek medication to have an abortion that there is an unproven way to reverse the procedure.

The 71-29 vote on Wednesday sent the bill to the Senate, where its ultimate fate is unclear. There are just six legislative days left in the 2022 General Assembly’s regular session.

Chemical abortions require two drugs, and the bill would have doctors attach a statement to the prescription or other medical papers that says research has shown a pregnancy can be saved after the first pill is taken.

But several OB-GYNs testified during a subcommittee hearing that there is no clinical proof the procedure can be reversed, and attempts could endanger the life of the woman.

“We are not medical professionals in this chamber,” Democratic Rep. Beth Bernstein of Columbia, said, arguing against the bill.

The bill’s lead sponsor said she just wants to give a woman a choice if they regret taking the first of the two pills.

“To be a party of pro-choice is what the left touts all the time,” Rep. Melissa, Oremus, a Republican from Aiken, said. “But a woman has another choice, and they want to take that from her.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 22

Guest
2d ago

SC just STOP! Born & raised here…..keep your politics OUT OF OUR HEALTH!!! Go take care of all the already unwanted born babies, send our youth to college …..improve gun control-not hunting or sport! 2nd Amendment based on muskets has went to far into other people’s freedoms……police are so scared now & senseless victims from that fear! Uplift SC. …..for the people & STOP THE EMOTIONAL HATE FEAR POLITICS! Work for the people!

Reply(2)
28
Guest
2d ago

VOTE VOTE. VOTE. VOTE-Take back SC….they work for US! Freedom? Everytime I check a REPUBLICAN…is taking freedom…I think they are for Socialism. We the People just want Justice & Fairness For ALL PEOPLE! Listen your community & their needs & DO YOUR JOB!

Reply(1)
21
Kevin
1d ago

best way to prevent pregnancy is be responsible. Don't have babies to keep a man because that doesn't always turn out well.

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
Washington Examiner

Healthcare for women and babies could improve following abortion restrictions

The partisan struggle over abortion is escalating. Republican legislators in Oklahoma, Florida, and Kentucky recently finalized severe restrictions on abortion. The Supreme Court is currently weighing a case that many think could overturn at least parts of the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. While this pleases many conservatives, liberals — especially women — are angry and afraid. Much of the fear surrounding the possible repeal of Roe centers on this question: What will women who want an abortion do if they can’t have one? Won’t banning abortion just create millions of more back-alley abortions?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Abortions#Ap#The South Carolina House#Senate#General Assembly#Democratic#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy