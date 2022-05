The Indianapolis Colts made plenty of noise during Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they moved around the board and wound up adding four players to the roster. The day started with a trade back from No. 42 overall, adding extra third-round and sixth-round picks but giving up their fourth-rounder to do so. Later in the day, the Colts traded back into the third round with the Denver Broncos, giving up their fifth-rounder and a 2023 third-round pick.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO