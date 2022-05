PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid might be able to return to the series against the Miami Heat sooner than some initially expected. On Sunday, ESPN reported that there’s optimism that Embiid could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC. — Adrian...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO