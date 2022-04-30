ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cowboys take Ferguson in fourth round

By FOX 11 Sports
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Dallas Cowboys selected Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson in the fourth round of the NFL...

fox11online.com

Yardbarker

Packers Trade Up to Draft Wide Receiver Christian Watson

The Packers traded their two other second round picks to move up to pick 34. Surprisingly, the team that they traded with was the Minnesota Vikings. Christian Watson was the Packers’ choice at pick 34. Watson has long been linked to the Packers and was a draft crush of many fans and analysts. Obviously, the Packers were high on him as well as they traded up to get him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

2022 NFL Draft: Packers trade back eight spots in fifth round

GREEN BAY – The Packers have traded back in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Green Bay traded the No. 171 overall pick to the Denver Broncos for the No. 179 pick and an extra seventh-rounder, No. 234. The Packers now have four selections in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bruss, Chenal go in third round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Near the end of the third round of Friday night's NFL Draft two Wisconsin Badgers were selected in back-to-back picks. Former Kimberly star and Badgers OL Logan Bruss was picked by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with the 104th overall pick, while the Kansas City Chiefs picked LB Leo Chenal at 103.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers move up in 2nd round, draft WR

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After not picking a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the Packers wasted no time in adding a WR on Friday. The Packers traded picks 53 and 59 to the Vikings for pick No. 34 and selected North Dakota State WR Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers add WR, OL in fourth round

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Packers made two more pick on the offensive side during Saturday's fourth round. With their first fourth-round pick, Green Bay selected Nevada WR Romeo Doubs (132nd overall) and then with the 140th pick the Packers drafted Wake Forest OL Zach Tom. Doubs (6-2, 201) was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Broncos pick Badgers' Henningsen in 6th round

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Denver Broncos selected Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Last season, Henningsen recorded 34 tackles, six for loss with 3.5 sacks in 13 starts. Those numbers earned Henningsen, the 206th overall selection, a third-team All-Big Ten selection.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers add UCLA offensive lineman in 3rd round

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Packers used their third-round pick, 92nd overall, in the NFL Draft on Friday to select UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Rhyan is the second offensive player the Packers drafted Friday, following North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson, who was picked in the second round.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers add edge rusher in 5th round

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After trading back eight spots in the fifth round on Saturday, the Packers drafted edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare from South Carolina with the No. 179 overall pick. The Packers acquired an extra seventh-round selection with the Broncos, giving Green Bay four seventh-round picks. Enagbare (6-4, 258)...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Goedeke selected by the Buccaneers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night Luke Goedeke realized a dream when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted the offensive lineman in the second round of the NFL Draft. The Buccaneers traded up in the second round with the Bills to select Goedeke. The Valders High School alum, who was a...
TAMPA, FL
Fox11online.com

Broncos add Badgers CB in 7th round

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After drafting Wisconsin DL Matt Henningsen in the sixth round the Denver Broncos selected Badgers CB Faion Hicks in the seventh round (232nd overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Hicks (5-10, 189 pounds) was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2020 after recording 13...
DENVER, CO
Fox11online.com

European pro soccer coming to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Lambeau Field is one of the iconic venues for American football, but this summer, football of a different kind will be played at the home of the Green Bay Packers. Lambeau Field will turn into a soccer pitch July 23 for an exhibition USA Cup match...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers give Aaron Rodgers weapon with trade for Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers get Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver by trading up for Christian Watson. After doubling down on some Dawgs in round one with Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the Green Bay Packers added a Bison to its receiving corps by trading up to get Christian Watson out of North Dakota State at No. 34 in the second round. This has to make Aaron Rodgers ecstatic.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Auburn recruits stack in latest On3 basketball recruit ranking

On3 has released its final ranking for 2022’s basketball recruits, and the Auburn Tigers are well represented. The list ranks the top 150 basketball recruits in the nation, and three of those recruits are currently committed to come to the Plains next year. Head coach Bruce Pearl will certainly enjoy the added firepower after the departures of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler to the NBA.
AUBURN, AL

