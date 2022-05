The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for at least two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat. Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the five-time All-Star will not travel to Miami with the Sixers for Game 1 and 2. There is “optimism” he could play when the series returns to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO