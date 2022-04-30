Fire danger level for Saturday, April 30

With barely more than a month left of spring fire season, the Hinton News will be providing daily updates on the fire danger level for the county. According to the Forest Service's fire danger map, today, April 21, 2022, the danger level is moderate for the majority of the county, while a small portion is in the high range. It is best not to burn when levels venture out of the low range; however, anyone who chooses to burn must still follow all burning laws. If you have any questions regarding burning season, burning laws or fire danger levels, contact your local fire department of the West Virginia Division of Forestry. The post Fire danger for Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.

