Fire danger level for Saturday, April 30

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Tyler The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Southeastern Tyler County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 712 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Union, or 10 miles southeast of Middlebourne, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Lumberport, West Union, Alma, Wallace, Lima, Center Point, Sedalia and Canton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
