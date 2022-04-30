ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Fire danger level for Saturday, April 30

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy4ad_0fPEaeHV00

The fire danger level in Summers County today, April 30, is in the moderate range. Continue to use caution with ignition sources and observe all burning laws. Direct any questions regarding the fire danger level or burning laws to your local fire department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

The post Fire danger level for Saturday, April 30 appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Fire danger for Summers County

With barely more than a month left of spring fire season, the Hinton News will be providing daily updates on the fire danger level for the county. According to the Forest Service's fire danger map, today, April 21, 2022, the danger level is moderate for the majority of the county, while a small portion is in the high range. It is best not to burn when levels venture out of the low range; however, anyone who chooses to burn must still follow all burning laws. If you have any questions regarding burning season, burning laws or fire danger levels, contact your local fire department of the West Virginia Division of Forestry. The post Fire danger for Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of April 4

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of April 4, including golden rainbow trout stockings as part of the West Virginia Gold Rush which ended on April 9. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking. Trout Stocking Locations for Week of April 4: Anthony CreekBack Fork of Elk RiverBig Sandy CreekBlackwater RiverBoley Lake - Gold Rush StockingBuckhannon RiverBuffalo Creek (Brooke)Bullskin RunCacapon Park LakesCamp CreekCastlemans Run Lake - Gold Rush StockingChief Logan Pond - Gold Rush StockingClear Fork of Guyandotte RiverClover RunCoonskin Park Lake (Children & Class Q)Coopers Rock Lake - Gold Rush StockingCranberry...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Summers County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

PCS to increase work zone safety enforcement

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia, along with the West Virginia Department of Transportation and officials from other law enforcement agencies around the state today gathered to recognize National Work Zone Awareness Week. The group collectively announced a statewide joint effort to increase patrols and enforcement in road work construction zones […] The post PCS to increase work zone safety enforcement appeared first on The Hinton News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hinton News

West Virginia's spring gobbler season opens April 18, youth season open April 16-17

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — West Virginia’s spring gobbler season opens on April 18 and continues for five weeks to May 22, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). Hunters can harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two. This year’s youth season will be the weekend of April 16-17. Youth under the age of 18 can harvest one bearded bird, which counts toward their season bag limit of two, during the two days of hunting. All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless hunting as resident...
RETAIL
Hinton News

WVDA Black Fly Suppression Spray Day Notification

Public Notice: The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, April 20, weather, and water levels permitting. Potentially, the treatments may continue into Thursday, April 21. The post WVDA Black Fly Suppression Spray Day Notification appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hinton News
WOWK 13 News

Chelyan car dealership fire ruled arson

UPDATE (3:29 p.m. on Thursday, April 28): According to West Virginia Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic, this fire is being ruled an arson. CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious overnight fire at a Charleston area car dealership. The fire at Paul White Chevrolet on James River […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Tyler The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Southeastern Tyler County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 712 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Union, or 10 miles southeast of Middlebourne, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Lumberport, West Union, Alma, Wallace, Lima, Center Point, Sedalia and Canton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kayaker rescued from water in Putnam County

UPDATE: (11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022) – Authorities say a kayaker is safely back on shore after a water rescue at the Poca Boat Ramp on Davis Drive. According to City of Nitro Communications Director Joe Stevens. The incident began when the kayak started to sink. Crews say the kayaker did have a life […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus to Make Pair of Stops in Area Next Week

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Wyoming, Lewis, and Harrison counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Southview Pharmacy in Bluefield from 9 a.m....
BLUEFIELD, WV
WBOY 12 News

I-79 might be getting a new exit

The proposed Harmony Grove Interchange would be located between the Interstate 68 exit and the Westover exit on I-79 and would provide better access to the Morgantown Industrial Park and businesses in that area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
849
Followers
552
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy