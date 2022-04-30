ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville State University Expanding Child Development Center

By Lee Evancho
By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

Per the JSU public relations department, JSU’s Child Development Center is planning to expand in August, following the university’s 12-month calendar and extending hours to weekdays, 7:30 am to 6:00 pm. Housed within the College of Education and Professional Studies, in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, the center will be relocated to the site of the former Kitty Stone Elementary School. It will serve the children of JSU students, faculty and staff – as well as the community – in four age groups: Infants, Age 1, Age 2, and Age 3. Please complete an interest form if you wish to receive updates on plans for fall. Contact Dr. Christi Trucks with any questions.

Calhoun County Journal

Public Relations Student Society of America JSU Chapter Wins State Award

The JSU chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) recently won the 2022 Chapter Development Award from Alabama PRSA per the Public Relations Department at JSU. The award recognizes newer chapters that demonstrate exceptional effort and creativity in recruiting, material creation, fundraising, networking with PRSA chapters, and membership engagement. The chapter is […]
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Sociology Student Presents at Regional Conference

The JSU public relations office has released the announcement that sociology undergraduate Chelsee Allen recently presented research at the Southern Sociological Society’s annual meeting, along with faculty Dr. Sarah Donley and Dr. Tina Deshotels. The title of the paper was “Church Rules: How LGBTQ+ Individuals Navigate Heteronormative Culture in The Religious South.” She has received a full scholarship to attend graduate school in sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall after graduating from JSU.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WVNS

$1.6M gift to WVU football expands educational opportunities via 5th Quarter Program

West Virginia University football’s 5th Quarter Program is expanding to create unique educational opportunities for select student-athletes thanks to a nearly $1.6 million gift from WVU alumni John and Elaine Chambers.  The couple’s latest contribution through the Chambers Family Foundation complements previous philanthropic leadership endeavors designed to advance WVU and the Mountain State through innovative programs, experiential learning, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Faculty Honored at Annual Awards Banquet

Provost Christie Shelton addresses faculty at the annual awards banquet held on the fifth floor of Meehan Hall on April 27.Photo by Austin Tillison. Buffy Lockette, Director of Strategic Communications, shared the JSU News that Jacksonville State held its annual Faculty Awards ceremony on April 27, honoring outstanding faculty, celebrating those who received promotion and tenure, awarding service pins and recognizing those who are retiring.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

