Weaver Family Fun Day

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm come out and enjoy the new attractions at the Weaver city park. At 11:00am the city of Weaver will have the official ribbon cutting for the Disc Golf course and Splash Pad. They invite all to enjoy great food courtesy of Chef T’s. They will have Kona Ice serving up some sweet treats. They will also be hosting a disc golf tournament. Howell Event and Party Services will be bringing out some inflatables and games as well. Prizes will be given out and they look forward a great day for all ages.