ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

Weaver Family Fun Day

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm come out and enjoy the new attractions at the Weaver city park. At 11:00am the city of Weaver will have the official ribbon cutting for the Disc Golf course and Splash Pad. They invite all to enjoy great food courtesy of Chef T’s. They will have Kona Ice serving up some sweet treats. They will also be hosting a disc golf tournament. Howell Event and Party Services will be bringing out some inflatables and games as well. Prizes will be given out and they look forward a great day for all ages.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Calhoun County Journal

Alpaca Yoga Day

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12P:00 pm relax your mind and body with an Alpaca Yoga Day at 6330 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL 36206. The purpose of this event is for our community to have a gentle yoga practice outside and visit our award winning alpaca farm in Saks! Tickets www.yogijulz.com/store/p72/ALPACA_YOGA_DAY_-_Saturday%2C_May_7th%2C_9%3A00_AM_-_12%3A00_PM.html
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Coldwater Mountain Brewpub Charity Night

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 come out the to the Coldwater Mountain Brewpub for an event hosted by  Venecia’s Foundation.  This event is from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. $1 from all beer sales will go to Venecia’s Foundation. Come out have a great meal and a drink. VENECIA’S FOUNDATION is an incorporated, 501© (3) non-profit organization. Their purpose […]
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Society
City
Weaver, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Cinco De Bike-o At The Darkhorse

On Thursday, May 5th, 2022 join a Cinco De Bike-o night at the Darkhorse Saloon at 7:00 pm. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers come out to. 1113 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201. Join them at the Darkhorse for Bike Night on Cinco De Mayo! The Darkhorse Saloon is family owned and family run! Military and Veterans welcome! Stop in for some of the best drink specials in Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 visit the Optimist Park for a Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. This event is hosted by the  Piedmont Cycling Club at Optimist Park. Strawberry Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. The park behind 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Sweet Tea Trio Live at Shells Downtown in Piedmont

On Friday, May 6 at 7:00 pm enjoy the Sweet Tea Trio. Event by Sweet Tea Trio at Shell’s Downtown. Back by popular demand! Sweet Tea Trio is returning to Shells Downtown in Piedmont, Alabama with its “unplugged all acoustic” show. Save the date, and order your tables early for this event. This Alabama born musical project is […]
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Disc Golf#City Park#Splash Pad#Chef T#Kona Ice
Calhoun County Journal

5th Annual Ohatchee Band Spring Fling

On Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.  Located on the OHS band practice field. Join them for an evening of fun and games while supporting the awesome band! The Ohatchee Band and Choir will be performing and are expecting another great turnout of vendors! Wristband and tickets will be sold. Vendors interested […]
OHATCHEE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

2022 Downtown Market Opening Day in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 come enjoy all the offerings of the 2022 Downtown Market! This event is hosted by the Anniston Downtown Market and held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub and is open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Find farm-fresh strawberries, all-natural raw honey, eggs, poultry, baked goods, canned goods, vegetable plant starters, cut flowers, handcrafted soaps and jewelry; Free Mother’s Day craft for kids; Live music; and more!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Kiwanis Car Show in Oxford

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm come out to the Kiwanis Car Show at 330 Park Pl, Oxford, AL 36203. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, and food trucks. All proceeds will go to local charities and scholarships. Things to do for the entire family! The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama serving the children of the world. The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama meets every Thursday at the Oxford Civic Center at 12:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Calhoun County Journal

Farm Fest in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Farm Fest event by Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC at 4128 Choctaw St, Anniston, AL 36206. This will be the grand opening event! Come and shop at the new nursery location along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more! Alabama […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Live Trivia at Struts of Oxford

Monday trivia at Struts of Oxford 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This weekly event is sponsored and hosted by North Alabama Trivia. Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts of Oxford every Monday for the popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts Hot Wings!!!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy